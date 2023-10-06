Travis Kelce’s Mom, Donna Kelce, Finally Gave Her Thoughts On All The Fanfare Surrounding Travis And Taylor Swift, And Here’s What She Had To Say

If you’re an NFL fan, you’ll know Donna Kelce is no stranger to the spotlight.
At the start of the year, she wound up at the heart of a major media frenzy when her two sons, football stars Travis and Jason Kelce, wound up going head to head in the Super Bowl.
However, it sounds like nothing could have prepared her for the global hysteria that would ensue just a matter of months after she found herself sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with Taylor Swift.
As I’m sure you know, Taylor is rumored to be dating Donna’s younger son, Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Since the dating reports started gaining momentum last month, Taylor has attended two games — the first on Sept. 24, and the second a week later on Oct. 1.
At both game day appearances, the 33-year-old superstar has been photographed sitting alongside Donna in the Kelce family suite, notably chatting and laughing as they cheered.
And now, Donna is spilling the tea on their newfound friendship — and giving her candid thoughts on all the attention surrounding her son’s love life.
So, during a recent appearance on the Got It From My Mommapodcast, the mom of two reflected on getting to know Taylor at the games, confirming that the whole thing is pretty surreal for her.
“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before,” she told the host, going on to say that the past few weeks have been a complete “whirlwind” as she’s found herself at the heart of one of the year’s biggest news stories.
Speaking about the fascination with Travis and Taylor, Donna admitted that she thought the hype would be short-lived.
“I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before,” she confessed, adding that it’s been a “wild ride” so far.
In fact, even Travis confessed on his podcast that he felt the league was “overdoing it” with their intense coverage of Taylor.
However, it seems Donna has a different approach to the topic.
“All I can tell you is that the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank,” she said during the new podcast appearance. “You know what I’m saying? Good for them. They’re getting the ramifications of everything.”
She also noted that the league has a lot to thank her family for in terms of good press.
“I can tell you this, that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could have paid a $1 million to a PR firm,” she revealed.
Earlier this week, the NFL directly responded to backlash over their decision to heavily spotlight Taylor’s presence, which has been described by fans as “exhausting” and a “little strange.”
the NFL/Taylor crossover is exhausting… I’m the biggest swiftie there is but I’m also a genuine football fan and just want to watch the game
“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport,” their statement read.
The league noted that they “frequently change” their “bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around” the sport, but emphasized that “the vast majority” of their content “has remained focused on the game.”