Travis Kelce’s Mom, Donna Kelce, Finally Gave Her Thoughts On All The Fanfare Surrounding Travis And Taylor Swift, And Here’s What She Had To Say

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe,” Travis’s mom, Donna, revealed during a new podcast appearance.

If you’re an NFL fan, you’ll know Donna Kelce is no stranger to the spotlight.

closeup of him with his mom
Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for Netflix

At the start of the year, she wound up at the heart of a major media frenzy when her two sons, football stars Travis and Jason Kelce, wound up going head to head in the Super Bowl.

the brothers with their mom in the middle
Christian Petersen / Getty Images

However, it sounds like nothing could have prepared her for the global hysteria that would ensue just a matter of months after she found herself sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with Taylor Swift.

closeup of taylor
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As I’m sure you know, Taylor is rumored to be dating Donna’s younger son, Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

closeup of him in his uniform
Jason Hanna / Getty Images

Since the dating reports started gaining momentum last month, Taylor has attended two games — the first on Sept. 24, and the second a week later on Oct. 1.

taylor and her friends at hte game
Jim Mcisaac / Getty Images

At both game day appearances, the 33-year-old superstar has been photographed sitting alongside Donna in the Kelce family suite, notably chatting and laughing as they cheered.

the two in the family box cheering
Cooper Neill / Getty Images

And now, Donna is spilling the tea on their newfound friendship — and giving her candid thoughts on all the attention surrounding her son’s love life.

closeup of her
Lisa Lake / Getty Images for Prime Video

So, during a recent appearance on the Got It From My Momma podcast, the mom of two reflected on getting to know Taylor at the games, confirming that the whole thing is pretty surreal for her.

closeup of travis walking outside
Gotham / GC Images

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before,” she told the host, going on to say that the past few weeks have been a complete “whirlwind” as she’s found herself at the heart of one of the year’s biggest news stories.

closeup of taylor cheering
Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Speaking about the fascination with Travis and Taylor, Donna admitted that she thought the hype would be short-lived.

travis and his mom at a baseball game
Jason Miller / Getty Images

“I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before,” she confessed, adding that it’s been a “wild ride” so far.

her speaking at a podium
David Eulitt / Getty Images

Elsewhere, she also weighed in on the way that the NFL has been capitalizing upon Taylor’s presence at the games, both in their broadcasting and on social media platforms, which has prompted a ton of criticism from football fans and Swifties alike.

closeup of taylor
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In fact, even Travis confessed on his podcast that he felt the league was “overdoing it” with their intense coverage of Taylor.

Cooper Neill / Getty Images

However, it seems Donna has a different approach to the topic.

donna at the game being hugged by travis
Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

“All I can tell you is that the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank,” she said during the new podcast appearance. “You know what I’m saying? Good for them. They’re getting the ramifications of everything.”

donna with reporters holding large photos of her kid&#x27;s faces
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

She also noted that the league has a lot to thank her family for in terms of good press.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

“I can tell you this, that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could have paid a $1 million to a PR firm,” she revealed.

donna and jason after a game
Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Earlier this week, the NFL directly responded to backlash over their decision to heavily spotlight Taylor’s presence, which has been described by fans as “exhausting” and a “little strange.”

Twitter: @holly_caitlin

“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport,” their statement read.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

The league noted that they “frequently change” their “bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around” the sport, but emphasized that “the vast majority” of their content “has remained focused on the game.”

travis and his mom at an event
Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

You can listen to Donna’s full interview on the Got It From My Momma podcast here.

