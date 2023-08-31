Jimmy Kimmel Revealed That Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Offered To Pay His Entire Staff “Out Of Their Own Pocket” Amid The Ongoing WGA Strikes

Other celebs, take notes!

By
Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

As the Hollywood strikes rage on into the fall, talkshow hosts are making the most of their break from late-night TV.

Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

For a bit of context, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike back in May, which means that writers for major shows have put their work on hold until the WGA reaches an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which is still yet to happen.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

One of the first and most noticeable impacts of the WGA strike all those months ago was the shutdown of late-night comedy and talk shows, like Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show, for example.

Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

And so, with their regular jobs on hold, hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver have teamed up for a special podcast called Strike Force Five with Spotify.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The podcast will see the hosts delve into discussions surrounding the strikes and their talkshows, with all the proceeds going to their respective late-night staffers as the WGA strike enters its fifth month.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

In this week’s premiere episode, the fivesome got off to a strong start as they discussed their indefinite break from TV, starting with Jimmy Kimmel, who revealed that two of his most famous friends stepped in to support his staffers amid the strikes.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

“Ben Affleck and the despicable Matt Damon contacted me and offered to pay our staff,” he revealed, shouting-out the Hollywood heavyweights and real life BFFs, who also happen to be close friends of Jimmy’s, in spite of his and Matt’s decade-spanning “feud.”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Jimmy said that Matt and Ben reached out with the offer to pay his entire staff for two weeks, each of them personally footing the cost of a week.

Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“They wanted to pay out of their own pocket, our staff,” he said, prompting Jimmy Fallon to agree that the Oscar-winning pair are very “good people.”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for SXSW

Despite their generosity, Jimmy revealed that he turned them down, admitting that he felt it was “not their responsibility.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In response, his cohosts jumped in to see if the offer was “transferable,” promoting Stephen Colbert to ask if Jimmy could “say yes and then give your money to us?”

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As you may or may not be aware, Ben and Matt are no strangers to using their platforms to support talented artists within the industry.

Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Last year, the close collaborators launched an independent production company called Artists Equity, which aims to ensure that all cast and crew members on movies get a fair cut of profits.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“As streamers have proliferated, they have really ended back-end participation, and so this is partly an effort to try and recapture some of that value and share it in a way that is more equitable,” Ben explained earlier this year. “Not just writers and directors and stars. But also cinematographers, editors, costume designers and other crucial artists who, in my view, are very underpaid.”

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

If you’ve watched Jimmy Kimmel Live, you’ll know that Ben and Matt have appeared on the show countless times, often to take part in skits centered around Matt and Jimmy’s longstanding rivalry.

Randy Holmes / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

However, Jimmy hinted in the new podcast episode that we might not be seeing him on our screens for that much longer, revealing that he was “very, very serious” about stepping back from the show around the time the strikes began.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

“I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started,” he told his cohosts, before admitting that taking a break from his hosting duties gave a him a renewed sense of passion for the job.

Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

“And now, I realize, ‘Oh yeah, it's kind of nice to work,’” he confessed, adding: “When you are working, you think about not working.”

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Despite Jimmy’s ambivalence, it was reported in September 2022 that he signed a three-year contract extension with ABC, meaning he’s locked in to host the show through until its 23rd season.

Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

You can listen to the full episode of the Strike Force Five podcast here.

