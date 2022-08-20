I Grew Up Believing “The Satanic Verses” Was Dangerous. Here’s Why That Matters.

Last week’s attack on Rushdie has become a cultural Rorschach test. On the one hand, multiple pundits have made efforts to blame the attack on Rushdie on “cancel culture” and the left’s mantra that “words are violence.” On the other, some see it as an opportunity for liberals to challenge censorship. Readers are also responding. Shortly after the attack on Rushdie, sales of The Satanic Verses spiked. Online bookstores are full of comments defending freedom of speech.



Here’s what often gets forgotten about The Satanic Verses: It’s not a novel about the Prophet Muhammad. It’s an expansive, ambitious novel about migration and place. Rushdie himself has described it as a novel about “divided selves.” Its central plot involves two Indian actors, one a major Bollywood star and the other an accomplished voice actor. A plane the men are on is hijacked and bombed; they survive, but as they are falling out of the sky, they are transformed — one into an angel, the other into a devil.

Yes, there is no question that the author meant to needle his readers — “I expected a few mullahs would be offended, call me names, and then I could defend myself in public,” he told an interviewer shortly after the publication of the book — but the fatwa, and its aftermath, has effectively reduced the novel to a provocation, a geopolitical conflict onto itself, a litmus test for freedom of expression. After serious threats on his life and the lives of booksellers who stocked the book, Rushdie attempted to apologize for causing offense. Years later, he said his apology was the “biggest mistake of my life.”

I grew up with the specter of The Satanic Verses, with the understanding that this kind of blasphemy ought to be punished. Upon reflection, it is scary and astonishing how easy this was for me to accept. For years, Rushdie’s story was a warning sign: Feel free to ask questions, but push too far and you will be sorry. He was my introduction to the idea that a book can be a dangerous thing, which is to say that a thought can be a dangerous thing.

I still have not read The Satanic Verses in its entirety. Rationally, I know that it is just a book, that reading it will not define my moral character before God. But the stakes of this saga are imprinted on me. I picture the potential judgment and disappointment in my parents’ faces, and I want to avoid it altogether. To this day, when I see any of Rushdie’s books in bookstores, I catch myself flinching and looking away. It’s a deep-seated hesitation, well beyond the reach of logic. People can be afraid of books, and crucially, they can make others afraid of them, too.

But the danger has never been in the books. The danger has always been in those trying to make you afraid of them, and what they’re willing to do about it. After flinching from Rushdie’s work, a sense of shame crops up for me. An overwhelming sense that at 34, I should know better than to be nervous about engaging with these ideas, but I still carry the fear that was once instilled about The Satanic Verses.

Right now, the US is embroiled in a significant battle over the danger of books. Works about gender and sexuality, racism, and class are being pulled from school shelves. Teachers in Texas, Tennessee, and other states are being forced to submit books for approval, including popular, mainstream titles like Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me. Conservative politicians have engaged in deliberate and highly organized campaigns to target schools and public libraries.

Rushdie’s alleged attacker didn’t invent the playbook for how to make people afraid of books. He’s simply playing a familiar note, a strategy that says: If you engage with this, there will be consequences. All over the US, young children are learning the same idea from a plague of book banning. For them, as for me, making a book forbidden has the same effect: It makes your world smaller, and makes you subject to your own fear. It’s not a way to live. ●