Author Salman Rushdie Was Stabbed Onstage During A Literary Event In New York

Rushdie was transported by helicopter to a local hospital. Staniszewski told reporters Friday afternoon that the author was still in surgery and his condition was not known. Rushdie's agent Andrew Wylie told the New York Times Friday evening that the author was on a ventilator, saying "the news is not good."

"Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged," Wylie said in an email, according to the Times.

Another individual on the stage, Henry Reese, cofounder of City of Asylum, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that helps house writers living in exile, also sustained a "facial injury" in the attack, Staniszewski said. Reese was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

A motive for the attack is not yet clear, Staniszewski said. The FBI and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.



Photos from the scene show Rushdie lying on the ground surrounded by people presumably attending to his wounds. A blood splatter can be seen on the white screens he'd been in front of.

