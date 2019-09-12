Incoming: Tonight's Democratic Debate Matters

The Supreme Court will allow Trump to enforce his virtual ban on asylum at the southern border

Last week, a federal judge blocked a new Trump administration policy banning asylum for those who cross through Mexico before reaching the southern border. But in a major victory for Donald Trump, the Supreme Court decided it would allow the government to fully enforce the rule while it’s still being challenged in the courts.

The regulation makes anyone traveling through Mexico by land to the southern border ineligible for asylum if they did not first seek protection before reaching the US. Immigrants could attempt to receive protection through a process that would be much more difficult.

The vast majority of the 688,375 immigrants apprehended at the southern border this year have traveled from Central America through Mexico.

The decision by the high court is just the latest in a long line of back-and-forth rulings on the matter. The injunction placed on the policy will now go forward before the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

President Trump said he plans to ban vape flavors

The president said his administration plans to tackle the rise of e-cigarettes by removing all nontobacco vape flavors from the market, including menthol and mint.

The announcement comes amid an outbreak of a vaping-linked lung illness that has killed five people and affected hundreds across 33 states.

Their symptoms include shortness of breath, coughing, fever, fatigue, and respiratory failure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned consumers to avoid using any kind of vape device.

SNAPSHOTS

A man has died in ICE custody, the 8th death in US custody this year. The 37-year-old Mexican man had been in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since Sept. 3 in Woodstock, Illinois. He died Tuesday at a hospital in the area.

New England Patriots player Antonio Brown has been accused of rape in a lawsuit. The allegations come from a woman who previously worked as his trainer, who said the football player sexually assaulted her three times between June 2017 and May 2018.

Who is Caroline Calloway, and why is everyone talking about her: an explainer. Calloway is one of the most popular, gossiped-about, and snarked-on influencers on Instagram. This week, a highly-anticipated article by her former friend drew a lot of buzz because... Yeah, you need a walk-through.

The influencer who admitted faking clouds in her Instagram posts has been offered work with the photo editing company. After Tupi Saravia went viral for using an app to impose fake clouds into her travel photos, Enlight Quickshot, the app she used, is partnering with her to make more fake cloud patterns.

The last Democratic debates have been a bit silly. Tonight’s debate matters.

I regret to inform you that we are nine months into the Democratic primary race, and we still don’t know who is going to be the name on the ticket.

Tonight, that could finally begin to change. After months of a bloated field slowly thinning out, tonight’s debate will be the first debate with all of the leading Democratic candidates on one stage.

And, probably most compellingly, it’ll be the first time Joe Biden will debate Elizabeth Warren. Warren will also debate Kamala Harris for the first time.

Politics editor Matt Berman explains why tonight’s debate, unlike much of the last two debates, should actually tell us something new.

Teens are once again losing it over “worm on a string”

You remember those cheap, pipe cleaner–like toys you maybe once got at a carnival or in a birthday party loot bag? As absolute proof that nothing ever dies, the toys have returned! Except now, the internet has dubbed them “worms on a string.”

The whole thing is just a worm with a pair of eyes and a string attached, so you can make it look like it’s squirming around. But despite their simplicity — or maybe because of it — they’ve become the sort of meme Gen Z can’t get enough of.

Why is the internet like this? We’ll never know.