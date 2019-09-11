A Mexican Man Has Died In ICE Custody. He’s The 8th Death In US Custody This Year.

ICE officers carry out a raid in San Francisco in July.

A 37-year-old Mexican man died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on Tuesday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.



The man had been in ICE custody since Sept. 3 at the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility in Woodstock, Illinois. He died Tuesday at a hospital in the area. ICE officials had issued him a notice to appear in immigration court for deportation proceedings.

The source spoke to BuzzFeed News on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The death is the eighth in ICE custody this fiscal year.



An ICE spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

