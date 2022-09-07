It’s not often that country music news breaks out of publications focused on the genre, but the last two weeks have been an exception.

It all began when Brittany Aldean, fashion entrepreneur and wife of country music giant Jason Aldean, posted a makeup transformation video on Instagram with the caption, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Singer Cassadee Pope responded on social media. “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” she wrote. “But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition.” Then, Aldean doubled down on the false equivalency and wrote on Instagram that “advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the guise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils.” Aldean was echoing a common conservative anti-trans talking point criticizing parents who seek transitioning and other gender-affirming care for their trans children.

The social media-based argument escalated after Grammy-winning superstar Maren Morris joined in, commenting on Pope’s tweet that “it’s so easy to…not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” pointing out the Aldeans’ long-standing support of Donald Trump. In reply, Aldean, who runs a conservative fashion line with slogans like “Alexa, change the president,” launched “Barbie-inspired” clothing that reads “Don’t Tread on Our Kids.”

Ideologues quickly latched on. First, right-wing provocateur Candace Owens came after Morris. Then, Jason Aldean’s PR agency dropped him, reportedly over his wife’s comments (though they carefully noted in their parting statement that they will always be “fans of his music”), which made Sen. Ted Cruz get involved and ask if the agency was “OK with the genital mutilation of children?” Finally, earlier this week, Aldean went on Tucker Carlson’s show, and the Fox News host called Morris a “lunatic country music person.” He also called for her to be kicked out of country music. Morris immediately started selling shirts with the phrase “Lunatic Country Music Person,” with the proceeds going to a trans youth organization. She has already raised more than $100,000.

This feud may be high profile, but for those keeping track, it is just the latest turn in a long-standing battle over country music and who it belongs to. And yes, the anti-trans people and racists and their supporters still have a lot of power. That’s hardly news. But the good news is the people pushing country to become more progressive are transforming the space, and it’s working even if country radio mainstays would rather it not.