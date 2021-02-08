If Morgan Wallen’s Racism Won’t Bring A Reckoning To Country, What Will?

Jason Kempin / Getty Images Morgan Wallen at the Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 13, 2020, in Nashville.

Charley Pride, the north star of Black artists in country music, recalled in his memoir the story of how singer George Jones once drunkenly painted “KKK” on his car, apparently as some sort of joke. It’s the kind of cruelty and degradation Pride often endured over the course of his career. It wasn’t always that straight forward and obvious — Pride also tells the story of when singer Webb Pierce said to Pride, “It’s good to have you in our music.” Pride wrote that the statement made him “bristle.” He told Pierce, “It’s my music, too.” Pierce may have said that in the 1960s, but the notion that Black artists are mere visitors in country music hasn’t gone anywhere. This is not just about the genre’s popular mythology as “the white man’s blues.” It’s about the dearth of resources it dedicates to Black artists. Take, for example, Mickey Guyton, whose label was hesitant to position her as a country artist for so long that this year she became the first solo Black woman to be nominated for a country Grammy without ever putting out a country album. And who could forget when the Recording Academy's country committee rejected Beyoncé's “Daddy Lessons” from country Grammy award eligibility? Radio stations, meanwhile, insist on dedicating extraordinary airtime to white men in the genre, at the expense of women and Black artists.

When it comes to the death of a legend, even that could not be entirely divorced from a pattern of carelessness.

Black people are foundational to the creation and advancement of country music. But the genre bends over backward trying to keep race out of the conversation. And when the labels and radio stations and major institutions do wade in, it’s in a whitewashed, mild way. Last year, amid a colossal Black Lives Matter conversation, when country artists were finally willing to engage with an urgent moment about race, the Country Music Association advertised that its award show would have “no drama.” This is, of course, code for no discomfort. And how do you produce an award show in the middle of a revolution but with “no drama?” You make safe choices. The show opened with Darius Rucker, perhaps the genre’s current biggest Black star at the moment, performing “In the Ghetto,” which is certainly, uh, a choice. It also used the night to give Pride the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Pride died of COVID-19 a few weeks after the “largely mask-free” award show, at 86. There are questions as to whether he contracted the illness at the indoor event. There were no audience members in attendance, but the nominees and performers were present. After Pride’s death, the anger was palpable. Singer Maren Morris tweeted, then deleted, “I don't want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged.” Guyton tweeted, “We need answers as to how Charley Pride got COVID.” That questions about Pride’s death exist at all is a nod at something bigger: a recognition of a pattern of carelessness on the part of country music when it comes to treating its Black artists. They don’t get played on the radio. They don’t get the label support they deserve. And when it comes to the death of a legend, even that could not be entirely divorced from a pattern of carelessness.

How country handles the fallout of Wallen’s disgrace will say a lot about country’s readiness to deal with its racism problem.

Wallen may be in a bad publicity moment, but he’s not exactly bad for business. Despite the scandal of the video, his streams did not suffer. In fact, digital sales for his album went up — by 1,220%. He is expected to close out a fourth week at the top of the US albums charts. It appears to be a counterreaction to the forceful response to his drunken video. That he is still selling so well will surely test the resolve of a country establishment that says it wants to turn a corner on race. How long can they punish an artist who has so publicly told on himself, but who is also a reliable money-printing machine? Can they, as the saying goes, “stand in the way of a hit?” A lot of energy has gone into creating and maintaining the Wallen arc. After his 2018 album If I Know Me proved he can be a force on the charts, Wallen’s star was ascendant. He won New Artist of the Year in 2020. And just two months after he was pulled off SNL, the big marketing machine kicked into gear and he returned to the coveted musical guest spot in December. The show even made a skit out of the incident that got him in trouble, when Wallen and host Jason Bateman raised a bottle “to no consequences!” The Washington Post noted that, yes, the incident gave him publicity, but he is still poised to be the future of country music. This is now true in more ways than one. How country handles the fallout of Wallen’s disgrace will say a lot about country’s readiness to deal with its racism problem. It will signal its desire to either explicitly acknowledge it, or vow to go further down the “no drama” road. Country needs a deep excavation of its own history of sidelining Black artists and redeeming white men. Its institutions need to confront why, at a time of blossoming Black talent, those artists still find themselves not being supported. I want to believe that Wallen’s story is the inflection point some believe it is. But based on repeated patterns, we can assume the inevitability of Wallen’s redemption looms in the distance. Perhaps a crew of marketing executives are already huddled in Zoom calls right now, planning it. ●

