The Justice Department Will Review The Response To The Uvalde School Shooting After Police Admitted They Made Mistakes

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the site of Wednesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, as federal officials announced they had opened an investigation into how police responded to the attack.

The Department of Justice said their "fair, transparent, and independent" critical incident review had been launched at the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and would culminate in a report to be published with any findings.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," DOJ spokesperson Anthony Coley said in a statement.

Local police have come under immense scrutiny and criticism for not sooner confronting the shooter, who spent roughly an hour and twenty minutes inside two classrooms at Robb Elementary School murdering children. Officials have said they believed the children were already dead, but some were still calling 911, begging for help, as police waited outside.

At the site of the tragedy on Sunday, the Bidens laid white flowers and quietly examined photographs of the 19 children and two adults killed. As they moved from picture to picture at a makeshift memorial site, the first lady touched the faces of each child and patted at her tears. The president also could be seen wiping away a tear at one point.

The couple were cheered by onlookers as they arrived and departed, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — who has been criticized for his defense of the state's gun laws — received some jeers as he appeared. As the governor arrived at the school, one man in the crowd shouted, "We need help!"