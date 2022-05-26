Police Walked Away From Questions About Why It Took Them An Hour To Confront The Shooter Who Killed 19 Children At An Uvalde Elementary School

Outside Robb Elementary on Thursday, law enforcement officials held a press conference to supposedly clear up misinformation and provide answers to a community reeling from the massacre. But as questions arose on police tactics, officials failed to provide clarity.

"My goal today is on this conference to give you a snapshot where we're at today," Escalon said as he began his remarks. "We want to make sure we have that information."

According to Escalon, the shooter is believed to have shot his grandmother in the face before fleeing in a pickup truck Tuesday morning. The grandmother survived and was able to call 911.

Then at around 11:28 a.m., the shooter crashed at Robb Elementary. He got out of the truck through the passenger's side door and was seen carrying a long gun and a bag, which was later determined to be filled with ammunition.

He shot toward two witnesses across the street at a funeral home before walking into one of the buildings, making entry to the school at about 11:40 a.m., Escalon said.

Despite previous accounts provided by law enforcement, Escalon said the shooter was not confronted by a police officer on the campus.

About four minutes later, local police including the Uvalde Police Department arrived on the scene.

"They hear gunfire, they take rounds, they get back, take cover, and during that time, they approach where the suspect is at," he said.

During that time, the shooter made his way through the hallways of one of the buildings and walked into a classroom that, according to Escalon, had its doors open.

"The initial officers, they received gunfire," Escalon said. "They received gunfire. They don't make entry initially because of the gunfire they receive, but we have officers calling for additional resources — everybody in that area."

The requested resources included negotiators, body armor, and a tactical team to the school. Escalon said officers also proceeded to try to evacuate students and teachers. But despite the large law enforcement presence surging on the school, officers then waited more than an hour for a tactical team from Border Patrol to arrive before confronting the shooter.

While the tactical team arrived, desperate parents began to rush to the school looking for their children, only to be met by officers who were cordoning off the area, blocking parents' way and setting up police tape.

In videos, parents can be seen urging police to go into the school, at times pleading and at others angrily demanding why the campus was being surrounded by armed police while children remained with the shooter.

"If they got a shot, shoot him or something, fuck!" one parent says in a video livestreamed on Facebook and reviewed by BuzzFeed News. "Get in, what the fuck is the fucking deal!"

"Look, they're all just fucking parked outside," another parent says in the video. "They need to go in there. The cops ain't doing shit but being outside."



As parents moved toward the school, officers tried to keep them out. In the video, an armed officer is seen shoving one of the parents back.

"Get across the street!" the officer yells.

"Y'all going to get violent with us, go get violent with them!" one parent responds.