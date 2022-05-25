Texas Officials Blame The School Shooting On Mental Health And Not The Guns That Were Used To Kill 19 Children

Texas officials on Wednesday repeatedly blamed mental health issues for the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde that killed 19 children and 2 adults, saying that critics who are focusing on the state’s extraordinarily lax gun laws were "oversimplifying" the issue.

“The ability of an 18-year-old to buy a long gun has been in place in the state of Texas for more than 60 years. ... And why is it that for the majority of those 60 years we did not have school shootings. And why is it that we do now?” Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference.

“The reality is I don't know the answer to that question,” he continued. “One thing that has substantially changed is the status of mental health in our communities.”

At least 19 children — including a deputy sheriff’s daughter, according to Abbott — and two teachers were killed in the shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a small town west of San Antonio. Seventeen others were injured, but the governor said their wounds are not life-threatening.

The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent, Abbott said.

Officials said the gunman first shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the face before fleeing in her vehicle. The grandmother then called 911. When he crashed the car just outside the elementary school, he ran toward the building. Officers with the school district "engaged" with him before he entered the school and went into a classroom. Law enforcement officials then surrounded the classroom and one of them fatally shot the gunman.

Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told CNN that all the victims were in one classroom, but it's unclear exactly how many people were inside at the time.

"It's a small classroom. You can have anywhere from 25 to 30 students in there, plus there were two teachers in there," he said.

Authorities broke windows around the school to evacuate children and teachers, Olivarez said.