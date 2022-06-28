Trump Tried To Attack A Secret Service Agent So He Could Lead An Armed Mob To The Capitol, An Aide Said
In explosive testimony, a former top White House aide said Trump knew his Jan. 6 supporters were armed, but wanted them let through security. When he couldn’t go to the Capitol, he was said to have become so enraged he tried to grab his limousine’s steering wheel.
Former President Donald Trump wanted to join supporters he knew were armed and dangerous as they marched toward the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but was said to have become so enraged when Secret Service agents prevented him from doing so that he attempted to grab the steering wheel of his presidential limousine and then tried to assault one of the security staffers, a former top White House aide told Congress in testimony on Tuesday.
Cassidy Hutchinson, 25, had worked as a top aide to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and had a front row seat to how the administration acted before, during, and after the attack on the Capitol.
In explosive sworn testimony, Hutchinson recalled being near the president as he prepared to deliver remarks to supporters near the Ellipse before Congress was due to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.
Trump was angry the crowd would look half-full before cameras, she testified, because some of his supporters were not allowed to come through magnetometer security screening devices, or Mags, because they were carrying weapons.
"He was angry that we weren't letting people through the Mag with weapons,” Hutchinson testified.
Standing in a tent near the president, Hutchinson said she heard Trump say words to the effect of, "I don't [fucking] care that they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me. Take the [fucking] Mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in. Take the [fucking] Mags away."
She said Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato told her and Meadows that morning that he had informed Trump that some of the supporters gathering that day were armed.
Trump had been advised by lawyers against including lines in his speech that would mention him going to the Capitol, criticize Mike Pence for overseeing the election certification, or encourage people to fight, she said, but he had done so anyway.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy then called her as Trump was speaking, furious that the president had said he would go to the Capitol. “Don’t come up here," she said McCarthy told her, before hanging up.
When Hutchinson returned to the White House, she said she encountered Ornato, who took her into his office alongside Trump security chief Robert Engel and told her what had happened inside the “beast,” or presidential limousine. Ornato said Trump had become so irate when Secret Service agents told him it would not be safe to go to the Capitol, that he screamed, “I’m the fucking president,” and grabbed for the steering wheel.
“Mr Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel and when Mr. Ornato recounted this story for me, he had motioned towards his clavicles,” Hutchinson said.
She said Engel listened to Ornato speak but did not correct anything from his story.
She also described a December 2020 incident in which Trump had become so furious that he threw his lunch against a White House wall when Attorney General Bill Barr told the Associated Press that the Department of Justice had found no widespread election irregularities.
Such a tantrum was not without precedent, she said. “There were several times throughout my tenure with the chief of staff that I was aware of either him throwing dishes or flipping the tablecloth to let all the contents of the table go onto the floor and likely break or go everywhere,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson had already been a central witness in the behind-the-scenes hearings for the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, with some of those excerpts played at recent public hearings. In one taped deposition, she detailed how six House Republicans had asked for blanket pardons. She also reportedly said she had witnessed Meadows burning documents after a meeting in the weeks after Election Day in 2020 and that former President Trump had reacted approvingly to chants from Capitol rioters that they wanted to hang former vice president Mike Pence.
Hutchinson’s appearance at Tuesday’s public hearing was shrouded in intrigue, with the surprise hearing itself only announced 24 hours before. Previously, the committee had said they would not hold another public hearing until July.
"In recent days, the Select Committee has obtained new information dealing with what was going on in the White House,” Chairman Bennie Thompson said at the start of Tuesday’s hearing. “It's important that the American people hear that information immediately."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.