Trump Tried To Attack A Secret Service Agent So He Could Lead An Armed Mob To The Capitol, An Aide Said

Former President Donald Trump wanted to join supporters he knew were armed and dangerous as they marched toward the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but was said to have become so enraged when Secret Service agents prevented him from doing so that he attempted to grab the steering wheel of his presidential limousine and then tried to assault one of the security staffers, a former top White House aide told Congress in testimony on Tuesday.



Cassidy Hutchinson, 25, had worked as a top aide to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and had a front row seat to how the administration acted before, during, and after the attack on the Capitol.

In explosive sworn testimony, Hutchinson recalled being near the president as he prepared to deliver remarks to supporters near the Ellipse before Congress was due to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

Trump was angry the crowd would look half-full before cameras, she testified, because some of his supporters were not allowed to come through magnetometer security screening devices, or Mags, because they were carrying weapons.

"He was angry that we weren't letting people through the Mag with weapons,” Hutchinson testified.

Standing in a tent near the president, Hutchinson said she heard Trump say words to the effect of, "I don't [fucking] care that they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me. Take the [fucking] Mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in. Take the [fucking] Mags away."

She said Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato told her and Meadows that morning that he had informed Trump that some of the supporters gathering that day were armed.

Trump had been advised by lawyers against including lines in his speech that would mention him going to the Capitol, criticize Mike Pence for overseeing the election certification, or encourage people to fight, she said, but he had done so anyway.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy then called her as Trump was speaking, furious that the president had said he would go to the Capitol. “Don’t come up here," she said McCarthy told her, before hanging up.