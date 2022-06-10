The Violence Of The Capitol Riot Is Still Hard To Watch A Year And A Half Later

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, became emotional on Thursday as they watched disturbing videos of rioters storming the building and assaulting police while staffers, lawmakers, and journalists tried to flee or take cover.

The House committee investigating the insurrection presented 10 minutes of footage, some of it never before seen, that was taken from surveillance cameras, a documentary filmmaker, and police body-worn cameras as they opened the highly anticipated series of hearings. Though graphic videos and photos have for the last year and a have shown the violence of Jan. 6, House Democrats seated in the back of the hearing room on Thursday were still visibly shaken as they watched the mob swarm the Capitol building.

“I never imagined that in doing my job, that we would not be safe to do our jobs, and that we would feel so helpless in that moment to protect our democracy,” Rep. Pramilla Jayapal told a reporter while crying during a recess immediately after the committee played the video.