Emily Hampshire, Stevie From "Schitt's Creek," Opened Up About Her Relationship With Dan Levy

"David and Stevie's relationship – friend-lationship, this special thing that I have in my own life, but I've never seen on TV — has been the greatest thing ever to me," actor Emily Hampshire told AM to DM .

CBC/POP

Emily Hampshire, one of the stars of Schitt's Creek, says she's been thrilled that new fans have discovered and embraced the cult Canadian comedy.

"We have been doing the show for so long, and all of a sudden other people are starting to be aware of it," said Hampshire, who stars as motel staffer Stevie Budd. "What I love is people starting to be aware and like it in the way that we do, or I do at least, in its heart." The show, which is produced by Canadian Broadcasting Corporation but airs in the US on the Pop network, has seen a big boost in the number of viewers since it became available for streaming on Netflix. “It’s almost like it did too well on Netflix," Pop's chief marketing officer told Ad Week in February of the struggle to get streaming fans to find their way to the channel.



Hampshire was a surprise guest on Friday's episode of AM to DM, BuzzFeed News' morning show on Twitter. After she shocked host Saeed Jones and fan Scott Bixby, a reporter at the Daily Beast, she opened up about her character's relationship with David Rose (Dan Levy). "David and Stevie's relationship – friend-lationship, this special thing that I have in my own life, but I've never seen on TV — has been the greatest thing ever to me," she said. Hampshire said the characters' relationship mirrored the friendship she slowly built with Levy offscreen. She joked that on Thursday night she texted Levy to tell him he was her only friend.

Steve Wilkie/CBC/POP