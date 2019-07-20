Samantha Bee Opened Up About "The Daily Show" Hosting Gig Going To Trevor Noah

Samantha Bee says Comedy Central had "blinders on" when the TV network was deciding who would serve as the new host of The Daily Show when Jon Stewart stepped down in 2015.

Bee, who was a correspondent on the show for 12 years, told BuzzFeed News' Facebook Watch show Profile that she was never seriously considered as a possible replacement host by the comedy network.



"I think that the management at the time, beyond the Jon [Stewart] level for sure, just didn’t see me that way," Bee said. "They just wouldn’t have thought of me."

"They didn’t have a super great track record at the time of looking within their own talent pool and figuring out who to bring forward," she added. "I think they’ve probably improved somewhat, in that regard, but at that time they looked outward instead of looking inward. I would say they had blinders on.”

