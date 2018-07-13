Samantha Bee Says She Faced A "Learning Curve" After Dealing With The Backlash To Calling Ivanka Trump A "Feckless Cunt"

"It affected me a lot," the late-night host said, reflecting on the incident.

"It affected me a lot," Bee said Thursday. "I've been thinking a lot about it. We had a scheduled vacation around July 4, and it was a time of reflection."

On an episode of Full Frontal from last May, Bee was sounding off on a seemingly tone-deaf tweet that the president's daughter posted, which showed her cradling one of her children.

The tweet was posted around the time news emerged that the Trump administration had lost track of 1,500 unaccompanied minors who were placed in temporary housing and on the heels of the administration's "zero tolerance" policy, which called for separating children from adults at the US–Mexico border.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child,” Bee said in the broadcast. “But let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless cunt!”

Amid mounting criticism Bee and TBS, the station on which her show airs, issued apologies.

In a statement released at the time, Bee said her dig "was inappropriate and inexcusable."

"I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it," she said.

"Those words should not have been aired," TBS told BuzzFeed News in a statement after the controversy continued to swell. "It was our mistake too, and we regret it."