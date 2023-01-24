The Razzies Responded After Being Slammed For Nominating A 12-Year-Old For “Worst Actress”

Every year, the Golden Raspberry Awards are handed out on the eve of the Oscars as a counterpoint to Hollywood’s night of nights.

For more than four decades, the “Razzies,” as they’re widely known, have recognized the industry’s worst films and performances as a way to poke fun at the seriousness and competitiveness of awards season.

Organizers encourage nominees to “own your bad,” but it’s rare that people actually turn up to claim their trophy, with Halle Berry being a famous exception for the time she came to accept her Razzie for Catwoman (2004), which she described in her acceptance speech as “a piece-of-shit, godawful movie.”

This year, the movies being honored with a Razzie nomination — such as it is — include the Netflix movie Blonde about Marilyn Monroe, Disney’s live-action Pinocchio remake with Tom Hanks, and, of course, Morbius .

But there’s one nomination that has drawn extensive backlash: that of 12-year-old actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who was nominated for Worst Actress for her role in Firestarter.

That movie, in which Armstrong starred opposite Zac Efron, is the second adaptation of Stephen King’s 1980 novel of the same name about a little girl with the power of pyrokinesis. In the 1984 movie version, Armstrong’s role was played by Drew Barrymore.

The 2022 version was not a critical success. “No one here seems to know what they’re doing and, more importantly, why,” the film critic for the Guardian wrote.