A Woman Who Lived With R. Kelly Claims She Wasn’t Behind Social Media Accounts Describing Her As His Victim

Joycelyn Savage, one of two women known to have been living with R. Kelly, has claimed she was impersonated last month on social media accounts containing posts describing her as a victim of the singer.



“I am truly tired of all the lies that they are saying about the man that we love so much and our best friend: R. Kelly,” Savage said in a video provided to TMZ on Wednesday.

“Please do not believe what you see and hear on social media,” she added. “That is not my Instagram. Someone is impersonating me. I just want everyone to know we still support him and we will never betray him.”

On Nov. 22, an Instagram account purporting to belong to Savage and with the handle @joycelynsavage uploaded a post with the words, “There’s something I need to reveal, something I should’ve talked about a long time ago. This is my story!”

Savage did previously use that account, according to Gerald Griggs, an Atlanta-based attorney representing her estranged family. “She had access to that Instagram and was using it in 2017,” he told BuzzFeed News in a text message on Thursday. The most recent post on the account was made more than two years prior to the Nov. 22 message.

Asked about the veracity of the @joycelynsavage account, a spokesperson for Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, told BuzzFeed News on Thursday, “We are looking into this account and will take action as appropriate.”

On Nov. 23, another post purporting to be from Savage, claimed she had “partnered” with Patreon, a crowdfunding membership platform, to share her story in installments with paying subscribers. The posts portrayed Kelly as controlling and demanding, and described Savage as his victim.

Since then, the account has posted an old selfie, as well as two advertising posts promoting online clothing retailers.

Multiple media companies including BuzzFeed News, CNN, the New York Times, Variety, and NPR reported the story at the time, citing the social media accounts.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, appeared to believe the posts were authentic, telling Variety, “We know the real facts, and it was not until the money ran out that she decided anything was wrong. Hopefully people will see it for the obvious profiteering it is.”

Savage’s family, who have long expressed fears she was brainwashed and was being held in Kelly’s “cult,” also expressed cautious optimism, with Griggs telling the New York Times, “We are attempting to make contact with Joy and the family is ready to welcome her back with love and open arms.”

But just days later, Patreon announced they had removed the account because of “potential impersonation,” adding they were not able to make contact with Savage and confirm she was the person behind the posts.

“After multiple unsuccessful attempts to verify the identity of the account holder, we closed the Patreon page allegedly associated with Joycelyn Savage due to potential impersonation. All patrons who signed up for the membership page were refunded and the creator did not receive any funds,” the company said in a statement.

Katie Uhlman, Patreon's head of communications, told BuzzFeed News that staff reached out to the email address linked to the account and asked for proof of identification, but what was provided was unsatisfactory.