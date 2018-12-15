New York Police Have Made Contact With Pete Davidson After An Alarming Instagram Post

New York police have successfully made contact with Pete Davidson after the comedian posted an alarming message on Instagram on Saturday, saying that he was feeling suicidal.

An NYPD spokesperson told BuzzFeed News an officer was able to perform a welfare check and personally speak with the Saturday Night Live actor on Saturday afternoon.

Davidson was at the NBC offices on Saturday afternoon, where the cast of SNL was preparing for the evening's episode. It wasn't clear whether Davidson would be on the show Saturday night.

Fans and celebrities alike had been left extremely concerned by the disturbing message from Davidson, who subsequently deleted his Instagram account shortly after the post.

The suicidal message came shortly after another post in which he defended Kanye West, who earlier on Saturday spoke about his own mental health issues and criticized Davidson's ex fiancée, Ariana Grande, for mocking him to promote her new single.

Grande denied doing so, but apologized to West and said she hoped he felt well.

After Davidson's Instagram posts, Grande wrote on Twitter she didn't mean any harm from the "dumb joke" and wanted "everyone to be happy and healthy." She also wrote a tweet suggesting she had gone to try to be with Davidson, but she later deleted both tweets.

Davidson, who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2016, has previously spoken openly about his mental health, even incorporating it into his comedy.

But on Dec. 3, following his break-up with Grande, he wrote on Instagram that he was being bullied by people online and in real life.

On Saturday, Davidson's rapper friend Machine Gun Kelly tweeted that he was flying to be with him.

"Gonna make sure he's good, I promise," he wrote. "Can't have my boy in the darkness like that."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org.

