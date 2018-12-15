Kanye West Hit Back At Ariana Grande In A Series Of Tweets About His Mental Health

Kanye West has hit back at Ariana Grande for what he said was her exploitation of his mental health to promote her newest song.

“All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song,” West said.

The remark came in a series of tweets on Saturday morning in which the rapper publicly expounded on his mental health, revealing he purposefully doesn’t take his prescribed medication in order to produce music.



Grande had appeared to comment on West’s angry tweets about Drake on Thursday night, which took place just before she was due to release her new song, “Imagine,” and Miley Cyrus was unveiling “War Is Over.”



“Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u,” she tweeted.

On Saturday, West responded: “I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even [the] slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me.”

He went on to say that people “will no longer take mental health for a joke.”

West’s tweets eventually sparked a reaction from Grande herself.

“With all due respect, i don't need to use anyone to promote anything. period,” she wrote. “i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.”