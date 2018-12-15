Kanye West Hit Back At Ariana Grande In A Series Of Tweets About His Mental Health
“Don’t use me or this moment to promote a song.”
Kanye West has hit back at Ariana Grande for what he said was her exploitation of his mental health to promote her newest song.
“All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song,” West said.
The remark came in a series of tweets on Saturday morning in which the rapper publicly expounded on his mental health, revealing he purposefully doesn’t take his prescribed medication in order to produce music.
Grande had appeared to comment on West’s angry tweets about Drake on Thursday night, which took place just before she was due to release her new song, “Imagine,” and Miley Cyrus was unveiling “War Is Over.”
“Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u,” she tweeted.
On Saturday, West responded: “I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even [the] slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me.”
He went on to say that people “will no longer take mental health for a joke.”
West’s tweets eventually sparked a reaction from Grande herself.
“With all due respect, i don't need to use anyone to promote anything. period,” she wrote. “i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.”
“Last thing,” she later tweeted. “Stop weaponizing mental health. everyone.”
West revealed this year that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but later claimed during a meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office in October that it was a misdiagnosis.
He has previously said that he was not taking his prescribed medication, but on Saturday he suggested he had stopped doing so because it had inhibited his creativity.
“I cannot be on meds and make watch the throne level or dark fantasy level music,” he tweeted, referring to his 2011 album with Jay-Z and the track from his fifth studio album.
“I’m loving the new music I’ve been working on,” he added. “6 months off meds I can feel me again.”
He also seemed to suggest he had been hospitalized at some point for mental health treatment.
“No one would ever choose to end up in a mental hospital and diagnosed with a mental disorder but god chose me to publicly go through this journey and it is beautiful,” he wrote.
And he said he had parted ways with someone — “a so-called voice of reason” — who had tried to “handle” him when he visited the TMZ offices in May and claimed that black people were slaves by choice.
“People try to ‘handle you when they think you have a mental problem,” he wrote, adding, “People said my career was over after TMZ I need to show the world that we so called crazy people will not be just written off.”
He also said that people should stop viewing his tweets as “rants,” and instead regard them as “therapy testimonials and some even ministry.”
