Olivia Rodrigo Paused Her Concert To Speak Out In Favor Of Abortion Rights

Singer Olivia Rodrigo paused her concert in Washington, DC, on Thursday night to speak out against the leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn abortion rights.

"I couldn't pass up the opportunity to talk about how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court's potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade," the 19-year-old said to the cheers of fans, referring to the landmark 1973 decision that recognized the constitutional right to an abortion.

“When a women tells us her body should never be in the hands of politicians," Rodrigo continued, "I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

"It's so important," she said.

