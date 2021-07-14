Olivia Rodrigo Visited The White House To Promote COVID Vaccines Because She Wants You To Stay Happy And Healthy

Good 4 her.

Olivia Rodrigo wants you to stay happy and healthy, so she drove up to the White House on Wednesday as part of a campaign encouraging young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as the country moves one step forward and three steps back in its fight against the virus.

The 18-year-old pop star fronted the lunchtime press briefing where she was introduced as someone "who traversed red lights and stop signs to see us,” because ain't it funny when the government makes the same sour jokes as us.



"I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message of youth vaccination,” said Rodrigo from the podium.



“It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before," said Rodrigo.



Currently only 34.8% of teens (ages 12 to 17) have received at least one vaccination jab, as have just 46% of young people between 18 and 24, according to CDC data.

Hospitals around the country are seeing a surge in younger people sick and dying from COVID, as the more contagious Delta variant spreads across the country, with 99% of those now dying from the virus being unvaccinated.