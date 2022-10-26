Three Men Have Been Convicted For Terrorism After Plotting To Kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Three more men were convicted on Wednesday on terrorism and gang charges of terrorism over the foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A jury in Jackson County found Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar, and Pete Musico guilty on all charges, including providing material support for terrorist attacks and gang membership.



The trio were founding members of a far-right paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen, and had plotted with other men to kidnap the Democratic governor and hold a sham "treason" trial for her in response to her pandemic lockdowns.

They had hoped the kidnapping would trigger a civil war or "boogaloo."