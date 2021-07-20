The Michigan kidnapping case is a major test for the Biden administration’s commitment to fighting domestic terrorism — and a crucible for the fierce ideological divisions pulling the country apart.

In the inky darkness of a late summer night last September, three cars filled with armed men began circling Birch Lake in northern Michigan, looking for ways to approach Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s three-bedroom vacation cottage, subdue her — using a stun gun if necessary — and drag her away. One vehicle stopped to check out a boat launch while a second searched in vain for the right house in the thick woods ringing the lake. The third car ran countersurveillance, using night vision goggles to look out for cops and handheld radios to communicate with the others. Earlier, they had scoped out a bridge over the Elk River, just a few miles away, scrambling down under the span to figure out where plastic explosives would need to be placed to blow it sky-high. That would slow police response, giving the men time to escape with the governor — who had infuriated them by imposing COVID lockdowns, among other outrages — and either take her to Lake Michigan, where they could abandon her on a boat, or whisk her to Wisconsin, where she would be tried as a “tyrant.” “Everybody down with what’s going on?” an Iraq War veteran in the group demanded to know when they ended their recon mission, well past midnight, at a campsite where they were all staying. “If you’re not down with the thought of kidnapping,” someone else replied, “don’t sit here.” The men planned for all kinds of obstacles, but there was one they didn’t anticipate: The FBI had been listening in all along. For six months, the Iraq War vet had been wearing a wire, gathering hundreds of hours of recordings. He wasn’t the only one. A biker who had traveled from Wisconsin to join the group was another informant. The man who’d advised them on where to put the explosives — and offered to get them as much as the task would require — was an undercover FBI agent. So was a man in one of the other cars who said little and went by the name Mark. Just over three weeks later, federal and state agents swooped in and arrested more than a dozen men accused of participating in what a federal prosecutor called a “deeply disturbing” criminal conspiracy hatched over months in secret meetings, on encrypted chats, and in paramilitary-style training exercises. Seven of the men who had driven to Birch Lake that night would end up in jail. The case made international headlines, with the Justice Department touting it as an example of law enforcement agencies “working together to make sure violent extremists never succeed with their plans.” Prosecutors alleged that kidnapping the governor was just the first step in what some on the right call “the Big Boog,” a long-awaited civil war that would overthrow the government and return the United States to some supposed Revolutionary War–era ideal. The defendants, for their part, see it very differently. They say they were set up.

The audacious plot to kidnap a sitting governor — seen by many as a precursor to the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol by hundreds of Trump-supporting protesters — has become one of the most important domestic terrorism investigations in a generation. The prosecution has already emerged as a critical test for how the Biden administration approaches the growing threat of homegrown anti-government groups. More than that, though, the case epitomizes the ideological divisions that have riven the country over the past several years. To some, the FBI’s infiltration of the innermost circle of armed anti-government groups is a model for how to successfully forestall dangerous acts of domestic terrorism. But for others, it’s an example of precisely the kind of outrageous government overreach that radicalizes people in the first place, and, increasingly, a flashpoint for deep state conspiracy theories. The government has documented at least 12 confidential informants who assisted the sprawling investigation. The trove of evidence they helped gather provides an unprecedented view into American extremism, laying out in often stunning detail the ways that anti-government groups network with each other and, in some cases, discuss violent actions. An examination of the case by BuzzFeed News also reveals that some of those informants, acting under the direction of the FBI, played a far larger role than has previously been reported. Working in secret, they did more than just passively observe and report on the actions of the suspects. Instead, they had a hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot, starting with its inception. The extent of their involvement raises questions as to whether there would have even been a conspiracy without them. A longtime government informant from Wisconsin, for example, helped organize a series of meetings around the country where many of the alleged plotters first met one another and the earliest notions of a plan took root, some of those people say. The Wisconsin informant even paid for some hotel rooms and food as an incentive to get people to come. The Iraq War vet, for his part, became so deeply enmeshed in a Michigan militant group that he rose to become its second-in-command, encouraging members to collaborate with other potential suspects and paying for their transportation to meetings. He prodded the alleged mastermind of the kidnapping plot to advance his plan, then baited the trap that led to the arrest. This account is based on an analysis of court filings, transcripts, exhibits, audio recordings, and other documents, as well interviews with more than two dozen people with direct knowledge of the case, including several who were present at meetings and training sessions where prosecutors say the plot was hatched. All but one of the 14 original defendants have pleaded not guilty, and vigorously deny that they were involved in a conspiracy to kidnap anyone.

District Court, Jackson County, Mich.; Department of Justice Social media posts and chats from Wolverine Watchmen, submitted as evidence by federal and state prosecutors

The prosecution gathered thousands of social media posts, some 400,000 text messages and more than 1,300 hours of recordings — including audio or video from all three vehicles it alleges traveled to Birch Lake on the night of Sept. 12. It maintains that this evidence shows many of those who were charged not only expressed anti-government sentiments, but took concrete steps toward the goal of kidnapping or killing law enforcement officers and elected officials. But the defendants, as well as others caught up in the sweeping investigation — which stretched from Baltimore to Kansas City — claim their talk never rose beyond the level of fantasy and they never intended to harm anyone. Although they have not denied participating in training events, attending meetings, and communicating with other defendants, they claim that no actual conspiracy to kidnap the governor ever existed. Instead, they say, they were targeted because of their political views. Some describe the case as a premeditated campaign by the government to undermine the Patriot movement, an ideology based on fealty to the Second Amendment and the conviction that the government has violated the Constitution and is therefore illegitimate. They argue that the recordings and text messages that the government calls proof of a criminal conspiracy are in fact constitutionally protected speech — expressions of frustration at what they see as the government’s betrayal of its citizens. Attorneys for all but one of the defendants declined invitations to comment on the record for this story. To date, one defendant has formally accused the government of entrapment, arguing that the FBI assembled the key plotters, encouraged the group's anti-government feelings, and even gave its members military-style training. Additional defendants have said they plan to make similar claims when the cases, divided between federal and state court, go to trial starting as soon as October. Last week, the lawyer for one defendant filed a motion that included texts from an FBI agent to a key informant, the Iraq War veteran, directing him to draw specific people into the conspiracy — potential evidence of entrapment that he said the government “inadvertently disclosed.” He is requesting all texts sent and received by that informant, and other attorneys are now considering motions that accuse the government of intentionally withholding evidence of entrapment. Meanwhile, Gregory Townsend, one of the lead prosecutors handling the cases against eight of the defendants in Michigan state court, was reassigned in May pending an attorney general audit into whether he had withheld evidence about deals cut with informants during a murder and arson trial in Oakland County in 2000. And on Sunday, in a matter apparently unrelated to the alleged kidnapping conspiracy, one of the lead FBI agents in the case, Richard J. Trask, was charged in state court in Kalamazoo with assault with intent to do great bodily harm. A spokesperson for the Michigan Attorney General’s office said that the defendants’ claims “are not indisputable facts,” adding that it “will counter and correct these issues in court.” The Department of Justice declined requests for an interview or to provide comment for this article, citing its policy not to discuss pending criminal cases. An FBI spokesperson said the bureau is aware of the charges against Trask but declined further comment for this article. Claiming government entrapment is a common strategy in domestic terrorism cases — in part because it is among the only available defenses if prosecutors have evidence from extensive surveillance. Such defenses usually fail, and most domestic terrorism defendants are convicted. But not always. Less than a decade ago, for example, an apocalyptic Christian group in Michigan was prosecuted for allegedly plotting to murder police officers. Among other things, the defendants claimed that the entire conspiracy was instigated by deeply embedded FBI informants, and the defendants were ultimately acquitted by the judge. Since its founding 113 years ago, the FBI has relied upon, and often paid, confidential informants to aid in criminal investigations. Starting in the late 1950s, it has employed them specifically to infiltrate dissident groups and spy on targeted individuals, including the Black Panthers, the Ku Klux Klan, and Martin Luther King Jr. The tactic has a decidedly mixed record. Informants have helped make cases that averted terrible violence. But informants have also coerced innocent people, falsified evidence, and even committed murder while working for the FBI. The bureau’s reliance on informants, much criticized in the 1970s, received renewed scrutiny in the wake of 9/11, when they were used to probe Muslim groups for alleged involvement in Islamic terrorism. The Michigan case is unfolding at another fraught moment in American history. In court, the government has drawn a direct line between the alleged kidnapping plot and the Jan. 6 insurrection, holding up the storming of the US Capitol as evidence that the Michigan defendants posed a profound threat. Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland stressed in a speech about the government’s approach to domestic terrorism that it is focused “on violence, not ideology,” adding that “in America, espousing a hateful ideology is not unlawful.” But if the defense is able to undermine the methods used to build the Michigan case, it could add weight to the theory that the administration is conducting a witch hunt against militant groups — and, by extension, that the Jan. 6 insurrection was a black op engineered by the FBI.



Code Name: Thor District Court, Jackson County, Mich.; Seth Herald / Getty Images Exhibits from hearings in the case include screenshots of chats and flyers handed out by the Wolverine Watchmen. A boogaloo boy (top right) holds a rifle at a rally at the Michigan state Capitol in Lansing in October 2020.

Getting Amped mlive; District Court, Jackson County, Mich. Members of the Wolverine Watchmen were among the armed protesters who occupied the Michigan Capitol on April 30, 2020.

On the final day of April 2020, the Watchmen went to the state Capitol in Lansing to join a big protest against Whitmer’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Dan wore a wire for the first time, traveling to the event with Musico, Morrison, and Bellar. The men were decked out in ballistic body armor, brandishing pistols and AR-15 assault rifles — de rigueur for the hundreds of protesters amassing in Lansing that morning. They were there, Morrison and Musico said, to recruit new members, but around noon, as they milled among the crowd, Dan started hearing whispers about storming the Capitol. Less than two weeks earlier, the Watchmen had built a mock-up of a house using PVC tubing, and Dan helped show them how to push inside before clearing each room — techniques he’d learned in the Army. The Watchmen referred to it as a “kill house.” Now, outside the Capitol, it appeared they might be preparing to put that training to use — this time with hundreds of state police standing between them and the imposing renaissance revival building. Bellar, in particular, was “getting amped,” Dan would later recall in court. He described Musico saying he wanted to circle the building, where he would wait for Whitmer and “catch that bitch as she came out the emergency exit.” Panic rising, Dan slipped away from the group for a moment and spoke into the recording device he was carrying, which he knew was being monitored live by his FBI handlers. The Watchmen, he said, were preparing to breach the Capitol. The agents couldn’t speak back to him, but he hoped they could at least warn the police about what was coming. Then something surprising happened. The Michigan State Police stood down and let the protesters — including those in full tactical gear — enter the building unopposed. They could even bring their guns, so long as they submitted to a temperature check for COVID-19. The Watchmen rushed to the building’s second floor. Musico urged the increasingly frenzied crowd to push forward, according to court testimony. When he spotted state troopers, he got in their faces, screaming, taking pictures of their badges with his phone, daring them to touch him. Elsewhere in the crowd was a sturdily built bearded man with an imposing AR-15-style assault rifle slung over his armored vest and the brightly colored Hawaiian shirt that has become a hallmark among “boogaloo boys.” At the time, 37-year-old Adam Fox had no close ties to any militant group, but he had been searching for one where he would fit in.

Matthew Dae Smith / Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC Adam Fox, pictured outside the Michigan Capitol, is facing federal charges, including kidnapping and conspiracy.

Fox was living with his dogs in the basement of a friend’s vacuum repair shop, the Vac Shack, in Grand Rapids. Lacking long-term employment, he smoked weed and spent hours on Facebook looking to make connections with other members of the Patriot community who felt angry at a government they felt had failed them, according to his fiancé at the time, Amanda Keller. Fox’s main outlet was pumping iron. Keller, who was with him on April 30, said she had thought of Fox as a teddy bear, but his mood changed overnight when Whitmer, as part of her stay-at-home order, closed all the gyms in the state. In photos taken inside the Michigan state Capitol that day, Fox looked strong and determined as he followed the crush of bodies circulating around the building’s corridors. The Watchmen, meanwhile, had worked their way toward an office they thought was Whitmer’s and were banging hard on the door. Photojournalists began snapping pictures, and Musico, Bellar, and Morrison lined up in the hallway to pose menacingly for the cameras. But there was no actual violence, and the crowds eventually left without further incident. The shocking spectacle of the militants occupying the Capitol grabbed the media’s attention. It was, the Associated Press reported, “an unsettling symbol of rising tensions in a nation grappling with crisis.” One article featured a photo of Bellar with a mohawk, an American flag mask, and a huge rifle. A friend of his posted it online, commenting, “Holy shit Paul made it on Forbes. Nice.”

Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images Wolverine Watchmen Joe Morrison (left) and Paul Bellar (center), inside the Michigan Capitol building, were charged under Michigan's anti-terrorism laws in connection with the alleged plot to kidnap the state's governor.

Bellar reposted the image in the Wolverine Watchmen’s private Wire chat, adding his own caption: “That moment when all your friends start noticing you weren’t kidding that you’re down to kill tyrants.”

District Court, Jackson County, Mich. A post by Paul Bellar in an encrypted Wire chat, as seen in a photocopy of evidence presented by the Michigan attorney general's office

All the publicity boosted the Watchmen’s profile, and not long after, Morrison was invited to travel to Ohio for a “national militia meeting.” Neither he nor any of the Watchmen ended up going, so the FBI went to Ohio without them.



A National Gathering Google Maps; District Court, Jackson County, Mich.; WMTV The Drury Inn and Suites in Dublin, Ohio, site of a national meeting in June of 2020 of militant groups and right-wing extremists; longtime informant Stephen Robeson, who helped organize that meeting; and a coded document shared among the Wolverine Watchmen

Stephen Robeson, a burly concrete and asphalt contractor from central Wisconsin, had helped organize the national meeting and he was enthusiastically pushing people he knew to attend. Thomas Leager, a gun lobbyist from Wisconsin, later recalled being invited by Robeson so many times he lost count. Despite the pressure, Leager, busy with other things, declined to go, a decision he subsequently attributed to divine intervention.

Jeremy Deeter, a Three Percenter who lived only 20 miles from where the meeting was to be held, wasn’t sure he would go either. But Robeson, 57, called him so often, he said, he finally relented. On the morning of June 6, accompanied by his wife and daughter, he drove to the Drury Hotel & Suites in Dublin, a suburb of Columbus. Robeson, known as Robey, was a heavily tattooed biker with a shaggy tuft of beard springing from his chin. Both Deeter and Leager called him “brother.” But there was a lot they didn’t know about him, including the fact that he had a lengthy criminal record. By the time he was 20, Robey had been busted for car theft and soon added battery, possession of stolen property, forgery, disorderly conduct, theft, writing worthless checks, sex with a minor, bail jumping, and insurance fraud to his rap sheet. And they definitely had no inkling that in March 1985, in an arson and murder trial of members of a notorious biker gang called the Ghost Riders, Robey had testified — for the prosecution. According to court records, Robey had helped the government put people away at least three times in the 1980s and again in 2005, when he provided information about a farmer who was seeking to pay someone to kill a romantic rival or leave him “crippled for life.” Under direction from the Eau Claire police, Robeson told the farmer he’d put him in touch with someone who could do the job. That turned out to be an undercover police officer, who over lunch at a restaurant recorded the farmer offering a hay baler in exchange for the act of violence. The farmer eventually pleaded guilty to solicitation of battery. Outside of his frequent legal adventures, Robey formed and led a group called the Wisconsin Patriot Three Percenters, and it was under the auspices of that organization that he started organizing the Dublin meeting. The Three Percenters are a national organization named after the disputed notion that it was just 3% of American colonists who rose up and took arms against British rule. The group, loosely organized and highly fractious, was founded in 2008 by Michael Brian Vanderboegh, who believed that the government had drifted far from its constitutional ideals and was at risk of sliding into outright tyranny. A primary concern for Three Percenters is protecting gun rights, but the group also espouses the idea that citizens have the right to challenge their leaders. Its members, at times in full battle armor, make regular appearances at anti-government protests and other moments of civil strife, such as the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville. Last month, the Justice Department charged four Three Percenters with conspiracy as part of the Jan. 6 insurrection. A primary goal of the Dublin meeting, Deeter and other attendees told BuzzFeed News, was to discuss opening a charter school dedicated to teaching Three Percenter ideals. Coming so soon after the killing of George Floyd, the nation’s racial divide was also a big topic of conversation, as were the recent protests and violence in cities across the country. Participants had traveled from as far as Kansas City and Maryland. Adam Fox, the weightlifter who had been inside the Capitol in Lansing at the same time as the Watchmen, came down from Michigan, along with Keller. Just before the meeting started, James Kawasaki, a Three Percenter and born-again Christian from West Virginia, noticed someone taking his picture as he came back to the hotel from breakfast. “The feds are everywhere,” Kawasaki recalls thinking to himself. He wasn’t surprised. Like many of the attendees, he had long believed that the Three Percenters’ political beliefs made them targets of the FBI. As a security precaution, people were asked to surrender their cellphones as they entered the conference room shortly before 9 that morning. Several attendees recalled that most, if not all, of the conversation was anodyne. “What we want is for each and every one of our countrymen and -women to realize that the militia, and the Patriots, that you were told were a bunch of racists — that that is not true,” Deeter said at one point. “It was a tool to divide you against us. We are not racist, we are not hateful people, we want to stand with all of you with each and every one of you.” But it wasn’t all about mutual support. At one point, Adam Fox was named leader of what people at the meeting called the “Michigan Regiment of the Second Continental Army,” a modern-day version of George Washington’s original Continental Army that would be ready for an impending civil war. Some participants shared even darker ideas.

The Bradley Bennett Show via YouTube / Via youtube.com Delaware trucker Barry Croft Jr., a Three Percenter, was also charged with conspiracy in the federal case.

Barry Croft Jr., who along with Robeson organized the meeting, was known among Three Percenters as a cheerful sort, a long-haul trucker famous for his tricorn hat, thick Delaware accent, and penchant for long-winded speeches about the Constitution. But in Dublin, government recordings show, the 44-year-old talked about leveling buildings and burning houses down with people inside them. He also discussed creating distractions to divert police in order to “grab a fucking governor,” mentioning Gretchen Whitmer by name. “I’m going to do some of the most nasty, disgusting things that you have ever read about in the history of your life,” he said. It was a promise made in confidence, to a trusted audience. But despite all the security measures, the participants weren’t the only ones listening in. Croft’s vow — and a great many other unguarded moments — were being surreptitiously recorded for the benefit of the FBI.

A General Without Soldiers Department of Justice; District Court, Jackson County, Mich. Wolverine Watchmen member Kaleb Franks (left) during a training exercise in which he and others stormed a makeshift building they called "a kill house"

Late the following Sunday, Dan was ushered into the FBI’s office in downtown Flint, a one-story building with an unmarked door flanked by a pair of potted flowers.

He was there to make a phone call in the presence of his FBI handlers. It had been a week since the meeting in Dublin and matters were quickly advancing. For one thing, Joe Morrison had decided the Wolverines should connect with Adam Fox.

Google Maps An FBI office in Flint, Michigan, where the agents first met with an informant known as Dan

“This is some real shit guys,” Morrison wrote in the Wolverines’ group Wire chat. “Like real deal get shit done mfers.” That Sunday, the Watchmen called Fox during a field training at Morrison’s house, but the connection was bad and nobody could hear much over all the gunshots. Dan, who had recently been elevated to second-in-command, or XO (for executive officer), offered to call Fox later. After training ended, he raced to the FBI office and placed the call on a recorded line. As agents Impola and Chambers listened in, Dan pressed him about the meeting in Ohio. Dublin, Fox said, was about changing the paradigm. The media treated Patriots unfairly. After he and hundreds of other Patriots occupied the statehouse in Lansing, “they fucking called us domestic terrorists.” “We want to take that stigma off and let them know who we are because we’re not fucking racists, we’re not white nationalists,” said Fox. “We just want our fucking Constitution upheld and we want all these lawless fucking tyrants out of fucking power. It’s that simple.” Dan steered the conversation away from rhetoric to specific plans, asking Fox what the “mission” was. “Like what are we looking to go forward with?” Laughing, Fox said his dream was to “have the governor hogtied down on a table” for public display, the way DEA agents spread seized guns and drugs across a table like trophies after a big bust. “We take the building and then take fucking hostages,” Fox told Dan. “It’s fucking wartime.” But by his own admission, Fox — despite his new, seemingly grand military title — was a general without soldiers. “I can’t do nothing with less than 200 men,” he complained to Dan. At best, he figured, he could muster “maybe 15 to 20” men. Stopping violent ideas like this was what Dan said drove him to law enforcement in the first place, but now, with his two FBI agents at his side, he told Fox he would help. “Hey man,” Dan said. “If you want to come and train at Joe’s sometime with us that would be great.” “Dude, we are down to fucking train, brother, for sure,” Fox replied. Confidential informants, as a rule, are told very little about the investigations they’re assisting. They generally don’t even know the identity of other informants in the same case. It was very unlikely, therefore, that Dan knew the scope of what he’d just pulled the Watchmen into. But Impola, Chambers, and FBI agents spread across more than a half-dozen states knew exactly what was going on. The Watchmen, with Dan as the second-in-command, were now at the heart of a far-reaching, multi-state domestic terrorism investigation dubbed operation “Cold Snap.”



Snatch and Grab Department of Justice; District Court, Jackson County, Mich. Adam Fox photographing the lake where Gov. Whitmer's vacation home is based, in August 2020; a map of that area allegedly drawn by Fox

Joe Morrison founded the Wolverine Watchmen in November 2019, just four days after he’d been hauled into court on a minor gun possession charge, and from its first days, the group focused on discussing police abuse and fantasizing about fighting back — what an FBI agent in the case later described as “a grievance and hatred towards law enforcement.”

Members decried police killings of civilians, including Breonna Taylor, Oscar Grant, and Eric Garner, three Black people shot to death by police officers, along with LaVoy Finicum, a rancher killed by law enforcement during a standoff in Oregon’s timber country in 2016. They labeled the FBI domestic terrorists and the Michigan state police the “Gestapo,” while calling for attacks on the ATF and other federal law enforcement agencies. “Patriots time is fleeting,” Morrison urged on Facebook. “If we do not act soon our rights shall perish.”

Seth Herald / Reuters Wolverine Watchmen Joe Morrison (third from right), Paul Bellar (second from right), and Pete Musico (right) inside the Michigan Capitol

District Court, Jackson County, Mich. Memes of Gov. Whitmer shared in the Wolverine Watchmen's group chat

Nicole Hester / AP Joe Morrison’s property in Munith, Michigan, where the Wolverine Watchmen frequently trained

Provided to BuzzFeed News Ty Garbin, who has pleaded guilty in the federal case and is cooperating with prosecutors

Ty Garbin, a 25-year-old airplane mechanic and an original member of the Watchmen, said he was in, but urged Fox to wait until after the presidential election. In court, Dan said that Fox disagreed, telling him in a phone call the following week that the kidnapping had to happen sooner, so they could “hit the reset button on politics in the US.” Dan was spending increasing amounts of time chatting with other Watchmen, talking to Fox and some of his friends on the phone, and attempting to recruit others who might be willing to participate in the evolving plot. By late August, Watchmen began reaching out to Morrison to tell him they no longer wanted to be members, but instead would continue to train with Dan and Fox, the informant later recounted in testimony. FBI agents, meanwhile, kept pushing Dan to use his influence to bring more people into the developing kidnapping plot. On Aug. 28, Impola texted Dan, saying he had “a few goals for today” including getting the informant to invite three Watchmen — Daniel Harris, Garbin, and Brandon Caserta — to accompany him on a surveillance of Whitmer’s home. “I default to getting as many other guys as possible, so whatever works to maximize attendance,” the FBI agent wrote. Dan responded that while he thought he could convince them to accept his invitation, his vehicle “might be filled” with others he’d already corralled for the mission, including Fox. Impola seemed pleased with the plan. “That would be a good day,” he wrote. After the next day’s surveillance outing, Fox shared photos and a video, in an encrypted chat, of the governor’s property as well as a crude map that prosecutors said he’d drawn. In a text chain with Dan, Garbin, using emojis, proposed blowing up the bridge on Route 31 — apparently oblivious to the fact that there was another bridge over the river just a few blocks away. Then, on the night of Sept. 12, Dan, Fox, Robeson, and several other Watchmen returned to Whitmer’s home for a nighttime surveillance. It was on this trip that they explored the logistics of exploding the bridge, using a boat launch to approach the house, and potential escape routes. By this point, Dan had managed to insert an undercover FBI agent — “Red,” a supposed explosives expert — into the group. A second undercover agent, known as Mark, had also joined up, after a woman posing as his girlfriend had approached Fox’s then-fiancé, saying they wanted to train. The morning after the surveillance, Red talked to the group about the explosives they’d need to pull off the kidnapping and kick off the Boog. For $4,000, Red said, he could get enough C-4 to blow the Elk River bridge sky-high. The next training exercise wasn’t scheduled for a month, and men decided to use that time to raise funds. In early October, Dan contacted several members of the group individually. Red, he told them, was “going to have some gear,” including medical kits and plate carriers, that he would give away — a tantalizing prospect for many members. Dan added that this would also be a good moment for them to bring some “good-faith” cash to give Red for field-training gear, by which the government says he meant the plastic explosives.

The Takedown Department of Justice; District Court, Jackson County, Mich. Adam Fox holds a stun gun; Kaleb Franks practices a quick reload in a still from a homemade video; Fox in a restaurant, allegedly drawing a map of the area where Gov. Whitmer has a vacation home; and a poem shared by one of the Watchmen

On the evening of Oct. 7, a cool autumn Wednesday, Dan drove to a large warehouse next to the interstate in Ypsilanti, stopping along the way to pick up four other men.

As they drove, Daniel Harris, a Wolverine Watchman who was sitting directly behind Dan, fidgeted with a 9 mm pistol. He’d rack the slide, load a cartridge in the chamber, then unload and dry-fire the weapon, according to testimony by an FBI agent. Then he’d do it again. “What the hell are you doing?” Dan asked Harris. In response, Harris raised the pistol and pointed it at Dan’s head. “Get that thing away from me!” Dan yelled. The men were expecting to meet Red, but they didn’t bring much cash. Kaleb Franks had only $23 in his wallet; Fox had $275. Collectively, they were nowhere near the $4,000 they’d pledged to pay for the explosives. As it turned out, the only thing awaiting them in the warehouse parking lot was the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team — in full tactical gear, bearing arrest warrants and handcuffs. Dan had escorted them to their own takedown. After being separated and interviewed by the FBI, all the men who had come to Ypsilanti— Fox, Harris, and two other Watchmen, Garbin and Franks — were booked into jail for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, a federal crime with a maximum sentence of life. The agents made a show of arresting Dan as well, and it would be some time before the other men realized he was an informant. Caserta, meanwhile, was arrested at work on the same charge that same evening, and some 600 miles away in Swedesboro, New Jersey, FBI agents arrested Croft when he pulled his Kenworth tractor trailer into a convenience store parking lot. Simultaneously, Michigan State Police, working with the FBI, arrested Morrison and Musico, as well as Eric Molitor, Shawn Fix, and Michael and William Null — men who had met with Fox to discuss plans, accompanied him on surveillance operations, or attended the meetings in Ohio. In South Carolina, Bellar was picked up and later extradited to Michigan. They faced no federal charges, but the Michigan attorney general accused them of a number of crimes, including providing material support for terrorist acts and making terrorist threats, both of which are part of Michigan’s Anti-Terrorism Act, passed in the wake of Sept. 11, and carry lengthy prison terms. After the arrests, elected leaders from both sides of a deeply polarized country rushed to heap praise on the FBI. “I’m so thankful to federal, state and local law enforcement for taking the threat seriously and getting to the perpetrators before they could act,” said US Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat who was a prominent critic of the Justice Department under Trump. “A threat against our Governor is a threat against us all,” added Mike Shirkey, the Republican leader of Michigan’s state Senate. “We extend our gratitude to the men and women in law enforcement for their work to thwart this plan.” A week later, the Michigan Attorney General charged a Wisconsin man named Brian Higgins, whose only involvement in the case appears to have been driving one of the three cars that had traveled to Birch Lake to surveil Whitmer’s home and letting others use his night vision goggles. The government didn’t stop there. In the days and weeks after the arrests, agents were knocking on doors across a wide swath of the country, seizing computers and cellphones, asking about guns and, in particular, political ideologies, according to several individuals who were questioned. Are you a Three Percenter? Are you a boogaloo boy? Do you know Adam Fox? They came to Jeremy Deeter and James Kawasaki, both of whom had been at the Dublin meeting but claim they had nothing to do with the Michigan plot. Neither has been charged. Frank Perry, a Baltimore man whose only apparent connection to the entire matter was attending a late summer gathering in Delaware that also drew Robey and Croft, got busted on a gun possession charge and later took a plea deal. Throughout the Patriot community, the realization sunk in that some of the people they had called friends might be working for the FBI. If that were true, maybe they were all being watched. Who, they wondered, would get charged next?

Lines of Defense AP Images; Reuters; District Court, Jackson County, Mich. A Three Percenter patch; a meme shared by Joe Morrison; and booking photos of men charged in both the state and federal cases. Top row (left to right): William Null, Michael Null, and Shawn Fix. Second row: Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Fox, and Eric Molitor. Third row: Daniel Harris, Barry Croft Jr., Ty Garbin, and Pete Musico. Fourth row: Joe Morrison.