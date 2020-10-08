The FBI Said They Busted A Domestic Terror Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks by video feed from Michigan on the first day of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in August.

The FBI announced Thursday that investigators had thwarted a plot by a right-wing militant group to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“The United States, including the FBI, is investigating a conspiracy to kidnap the Governor of Michigan,” reads the affidavit filed under seal federal court on Tuesday but unsealed on Thursday.

The affidavit names six men — Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta — to be charged over the kidnapping plot.

"Snatch and grab, man. Grab the fuckin' Governor. Just grab the bitch," Fox allegedly told the others. "Because at that point, we do that, dude — it's over."

Their meetings and trainings came as President Donald Trump and his supporters intentionally muddied the waters about — and in some cases, riled the nation against — science-based guidelines to prevent the spread of the lethal COVID-19, such as closing gyms. The far-right portrayed those who didn't adhere to the guidelines as patriots, and those who did as being against personal liberty. Trump has in the past embraced violent far-right groups who oppose the racial justice movement and coronavirus lockdowns. “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” he tweeted in April.

Whitmer, a Democrat, implemented a wide range of shutdown methods when the coronavirus pandemic first began, as Detroit, Michigan quickly became a hotspot for the virus. The state then saw drive-by protests and armed right-wing protesters occupy the state capitol building over the lockdowns.