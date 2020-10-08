The FBI Said They Busted A Domestic Terror Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
"Snatch and grab, man. Grab the fuckin' Governor. Just grab the bitch," one of the alleged domestic terrorists said.
The FBI announced Thursday that investigators had thwarted a plot by a right-wing militant group to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“The United States, including the FBI, is investigating a conspiracy to kidnap the Governor of Michigan,” reads the affidavit filed under seal federal court on Tuesday but unsealed on Thursday.
The affidavit names six men — Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta — to be charged over the kidnapping plot.
"Snatch and grab, man. Grab the fuckin' Governor. Just grab the bitch," Fox allegedly told the others. "Because at that point, we do that, dude — it's over."
Their meetings and trainings came as President Donald Trump and his supporters intentionally muddied the waters about — and in some cases, riled the nation against — science-based guidelines to prevent the spread of the lethal COVID-19, such as closing gyms. The far-right portrayed those who didn't adhere to the guidelines as patriots, and those who did as being against personal liberty. Trump has in the past embraced violent far-right groups who oppose the racial justice movement and coronavirus lockdowns. “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” he tweeted in April.
Whitmer, a Democrat, implemented a wide range of shutdown methods when the coronavirus pandemic first began, as Detroit, Michigan quickly became a hotspot for the virus. The state then saw drive-by protests and armed right-wing protesters occupy the state capitol building over the lockdowns.
According to the indictment, the FBI first became aware of the plan in early 2020 over social media, where agents discovered a group of men, including Croft and Fox, discussing ”the violent overthrow of certain government and law-enforcement components.
They planned to get others to join them. On June 6, 2020, approximately 15 people gathered in Ohio, where they spoke about state governments they believed were violating the constitution and named Michigan and Whitmer.
For that meeting, the group met in the basement of a shop, which according to the court documents, “was accessed through a trap door hidden under a rug on the main floor.” Fox had collected cellphones of attendees before they went through the hidden trap door, but one of the FBI’s sources wore a recording device.
“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” reads the affidavit.
For their investigation, the FBI relied on undercover agents, sources, and recordings of meetings, phone calls, and group chats.
The alleged domestic terrorist group had already been brought to the attention of the FBI by a local police department after members of the group tried to get home addresses of officers, and a source from the group told the FBI about its plans “to target and kill police officers.”
The men would meet regularly in rural Michigan “where they engage in firearms training and tactical drills”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
