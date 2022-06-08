Authorities Said An Armed Man Was Arrested Near Brett Kavanaugh's Home

Maryland police arrested a man who had been making threats against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh near his home early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The man was taken into custody at roughly 1:50 a.m. in Montgomery County, north of Washington, DC.

"The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh," Patricia McCabe, a court spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

The California man in his 20s was carrying burglary tools and was arrested on a nearby street, the Washington Post reported, citing unnamed officials familiar with the investigation.

The man appeared to be angry about recent mass shootings and the court's possible overturning of federal abortion rights, the Post reported.



Protesters have demonstrated outside the homes of Kavanaugh and other justices since a draft opinion leaked last month and signaled the court was on the verge of striking down the landmark reproductive rights case of Roe v. Wade.

Kavanaugh and other conservative justices appointed to the court had said in their confirmation hearings that Roe deserved to be respected as precedent.

Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered the Marshal of the Court, which provides security to the justices, to investigate who may have leaked the opinion, which he stressed was not final and could change.