A Uvalde Pediatrician Gave Gut-Wrenching Testimony About What He Saw The Day Of The Shooting

Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician in Uvalde, Texas, who rushed to treat wounded children after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, gave gut-wrenching testimony before Congress on Wednesday, as he described the horrific injuries on the third- and fourth-grade students.

“I know I’ll never forget what I saw that day,” Guerrero said during the emotional hearing on gun violence.

Guerrero testified that he raced to Uvalde Memorial Hospital after getting a text message from a colleague at the San Antonio Trauma Center about the shooting. When he reached the hospital, the pediatrician, who had himself attended Robb Elementary, recalled hearing parents desperately yelling out their children's names and begging for information outside the building.

“Those mothers’ cries, I will never get out of my head,” Guerrero said.

He also gave a graphic and gutting account of what he witnessed as he walked through the emergency room that day.

“Two children whose bodies had been pulverized by bullets fired at them, decapitated, whose flesh had been ripped apart that the only clue to their identities was a blood splatter and cartoon clothes still clinging to them,” he said. They were, he added, “clinging for life and finding none.”