"Love Actually" Star Rodrigo Santoro Says He Thinks His And Laura Linney's Characters Ultimately Get Together

Universal /Courtesy Everett Collection Rodrigo Santoro and Laura Linney in 2003.

It's been 16 years since Love Actually hit theaters, charming audiences worldwide with its many stories of, well, love, actually. But fans of the British rom com know that one of the movie's storylines didn't wrap up in the most satisfying of ways. The office romance between Sarah (Laura Linney) and Karl (Rodrigo Santoro), aka Hot Karl, fizzles out when her mentally ill brother calls her repeatedly during their steamy encounter in her apartment. Despite Karl being a literal model (THOSE ABS), Linney loves her brother more, so she takes his call and the night ends in a bust. The pair next see each other while working late on Christmas Eve and then....that's it. No more. Santoro, who has been starring in HBO's Westworld in recent years, appeared Tuesday on BuzzFeed News' morning show AM to DM to promote his new show Reprisal on Hulu (and for which he grew a big bushy beard).

Full interview: Rodrigo Santoro talks about his new series #Reprisal and what to expect from the new season of #Westworld, plus looks back on "Love Actually" https://t.co/LI9fq4AtTa

The Brazilian heartthrob said he can't believe how much time has passed since Love Actually ("It's been a while. I didn't have gray hairs!"), but added that he still finds time to watch the movie. "It is true. They play it every Christmas season!" he said. "I personally love the movie," he added, praising creator Richard Curtis. "It's so well written, and that's one of the reasons that the movie's still there and it's one of the people's favorites. It's complicated, it's complex, it's sweet, it's just smart, it's fun, and it's just a blessing to have been a part of it."

JJ Reddington/ Buzzfeed News.