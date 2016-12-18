BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Hillary Clinton Begs Elector To Dump Donald Trump In SNL "Love Actually" Skit

Arts & Entertainment / viral

Hillary Clinton Begs Elector To Dump Donald Trump In SNL "Love Actually" Skit

It's Hillary, actually.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Headshot of Alicia Melville-Smith

Alicia Melville-Smith

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 18, 2016, at 5:17 a.m. ET

Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton returned to Saturday Night Live this week, plotting to stop Donald Trump becoming president.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In a parody of THAT scene from everyone's problematic fave Christmas movie Love Actually, Clinton tracked down a member of the US electoral college to deliver a message.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via youtube.com

Using a lot of posters, Clinton reminds her audience of some concerns surrounding President-elect Trump.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAhF8tPqafQ
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAhF8tPqafQ

It's an, err, long list.

NBC / Via youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
NBC / Via youtube.com
NBC / Via youtube.com
NBC / Via youtube.com

And as "Silent Night" plays softly in the background, Clinton quietly begs the unnamed elector to consider her options...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

...and vote for literally anyone else.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via youtube.com

Merry Christmas, love Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT