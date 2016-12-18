Hillary Clinton Begs Elector To Dump Donald Trump In SNL "Love Actually" Skit
It's Hillary, actually.
Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton returned to Saturday Night Live this week, plotting to stop Donald Trump becoming president.
In a parody of THAT scene from everyone's problematic fave Christmas movie Love Actually, Clinton tracked down a member of the US electoral college to deliver a message.
Using a lot of posters, Clinton reminds her audience of some concerns surrounding President-elect Trump.
It's an, err, long list.
ADVERTISEMENT
And as "Silent Night" plays softly in the background, Clinton quietly begs the unnamed elector to consider her options...
ADVERTISEMENT
...and vote for literally anyone else.
Merry Christmas, love Hillary Rodham Clinton.
-
Alicia Melville-Smith is a homepage editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Alicia Melville-Smith at alicia.melville-smith@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.