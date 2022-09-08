Charles Is Now King Following The Death Of His Mother, Queen Elizabeth II

After decades as the longest monarch-in-waiting, Charles is now the King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth nations following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In line with protocol, the 73-year-old immediately became the 62nd British monarch. A coronation will be held for him to formally take the role of king, making him the oldest person to ever assume the throne.

Clarence House confirmed that Charles will be known as King Charles III.



"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the family's statement announcing the Queen's death read.

