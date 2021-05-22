Prince Harry Said He Has "No Regrets" About Leaving The Royal Life

In the final episode of the docuseries The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, says he has "no regrets" over leaving life as a working member of the royal family or how he did so.



"It’s incredibly sad, but I have no regrets at all," he says.

"Making this move was really scary," he adds. "Did I expect to find ourselves in this situation so quickly? No. I think we’ve done a really good job, and I have no regrets.

"I’m now more comfortable in my own skin. I don’t get panic attacks. I’ve learned more about myself in the last four years than I have in the 32 years before that. I have my wife to thank for that.

"You know, we’ve got a beautiful little boy, and he keeps us busy, keeps us running around. He makes us laugh every day, which is great. We got two dogs, and then another little baby girl on the way. I never dreamt that."

He also says that he believed his mother, Princess Diana, would be proud of him.

"I have no doubt that my mum would be incredibly proud of me. I’m living the life that she wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live," Harry says on the show, which he coproduced with Oprah Winfrey. "So, not only do I know that she’s incredibly proud of me, but that she’s helped me get here. And I’ve never felt her presence more as I have done over the past year."

He also reveals that one of the first words his 2-year-old son Archie said was "grandma," for his grandmother Diana.

"I got a photo [of Diana] up in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said apart from 'mama,' 'papa,'" Harry says. "It’s the sweetest thing, but at the same time it makes me really sad because she should be here."