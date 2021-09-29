They Found Swastikas On Their Hospital. Still, They’re Coming In To Save Lives.

Graffiti left on a small Idaho hospital has prompted soul-searching about how and why medical workers have now found themselves feeling targeted during the pandemic.

Courtesy of St. Luke's McCall

The sun was not yet up when the hospital staff walked out into the crisp mountain air and saw it.

They’d been working all night at the medical center in the Idaho resort town of McCall to try to keep a young woman alive who was extremely ill with COVID-19. They were exhausted. Reinforcements — extra nurses and a nurse anesthetist — had to be called in during the Saturday night shift to manage the woman’s airways as they waited for an ICU bed to open up at a bigger facility 100 miles away in Boise. Due to the unprecedented surge in the pandemic, right now hospitals across the state are full, and for the first time crisis standards of care have come into effect to enable medical workers to begin to ration resources. Oftentimes, beds don’t become available until patients die of the virus. Finally, though, the woman had been transported by helicopter and the medical workers could head home shortly after 4 a.m. for some sleep. But as they walked into the parking lot, there it was: a giant swastika in orange spray paint covering the entire sign for St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center. Two smaller ones were discovered on other nearby signs. (Hospital officials have requested that photos of the swastikas not be reprinted in the media to avoid encouraging copycats.) “It was heartbreaking,” said Paddy Kinney, a physician and the on-duty hospitalist that night. “The timing of it was tough. Anytime you leave the hospital after you’ve worked all night trying to save somebody and you go home to your family, it’s hard to leave the hospital. You’re wondering if you could have done more or if that person is going to ultimately survive the night.

“But then to leave and be faced with that on your way out the door was really heartbreaking for people.” The discovery of the swastikas in the early morning hours of Sept. 19 has roiled McCall — a town of just a few thousand people where doctors at the 15-bed critical access hospital are more used to treating injured skiers — and made news across Idaho and the US. More than 18 months after healthcare workers were applauded nightly across the country, the graffiti in McCall has prompted soul-searching about how and why medical workers have now found themselves feeling targeted. “It’s disheartening to hear that our healthcare workers went from feeling like heroes to feeling at risk,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Director Dave Jeppesen told reporters Tuesday. Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for DHW’s public health division, said in response to a question from BuzzFeed News that state officials have offered hospitals support and resources to bolster security measures in response to alarming feedback they’ve received about medical worker safety. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that workers at one hospital in Coeur d’Alene in the state’s north are too scared to go to grocery stores unless they’ve first changed out of their scrubs. At St. Luke’s McCall, part of the state’s biggest healthcare network, security has been increased since the swastikas were found, according to Amber Green, the facility’s chief operating and nursing officer. Another guard has been hired and police are doing more patrols. The roughly 270 employees have been warned not to go outside alone at night. “There’s a lot of anxiety among the staff, confusion, and it’s just disheartening,” Green said. “Not just our employees feeling exhausted and depressed and anxious coming to work, knowing they have to work harder and longer than they have in the past with more acutely ill patients, but now a fear — the emotion of fear is just a whole other layer they have to deal with.”

Courtesy of St. Luke's McCall Paddy Kinney working at St. Luke's McCall during the pandemic

Keith Ridler / AP Ammon Bundy (center), who led the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupation, stands on the Idaho Statehouse steps in Boise, Idaho, on Aug. 24, 2020.

Google Maps One of the signs that was vandalized at St. Luke's McCall