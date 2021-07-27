A Man Was Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Anthony Fauci And His Family

A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sending messages threatening Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease scientist, and his family, saying they would be “dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire.”

Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. of Greenbelt, Maryland, was charged with threats against a federal official and interstate communication containing a threat to harm, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Monday.

“We will never tolerate violent threats against public officials,” acting US Attorney Jonathan Lenzner said in the complaint. “Our public health officials deserve our thanks and appreciation for their tireless work, and we will not hesitate to bring charges against those individuals who seek to use fear to silence these public servants.”

Connally allegedly sent threatening emails from December 2020 to July 2021 telling Fauci to "blow your own fucking brains out" and referred to the doctor as a "liar" and a "fraud." The threats to Fauci and his family were sent from an email account via a provider of encrypted services based in Switzerland, according to investigators.

"Hope you get a bullet in your compromised satanic elf skull today," the subject line of two emails Fauci received in December 2020 states. On April 24 alone, he received seven emails from the encrypted email account, according to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint. The emails also encourage Fauci to kill himself and contain death threats against him and his family.

If convicted, Connally faces up to 10 years in federal prison for threats against a federal official and a maximum of five years in federal prison for interstate communication containing a threat to harm.