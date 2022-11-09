Stacey Abrams Has Lost Again In Her Second Bid To Become Georgia Governor

The rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election has ended with the same result: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has once again defeated Stacey Abrams.

The race was called by Decision Desk HQ at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Abrams became a darling of the Democratic Party thanks to her widespread registration efforts among young voters of color in Georgia, which were credited with having turned the state blue in 2020. Two of her organizations worked to register an estimated 800,000 Georgians for that year’s election, four times the amount of voters she’d been able to get signed up before her 2018 bid for governor.

Abrams lost that race by about 55,000 votes to Kemp, who had previously been tasked with overseeing elections in his role as secretary of state. His office had held back 53,000 voter registration applications, requiring people to take extra action before they could vote, for what they had said was roll maintenance. Abrams and her allies branded the move as voter suppression.

Although she eventually acknowledged Kemp would be declared winner, she declined to formally concede — something for which she faced more scrutiny and criticism following Donald Trump’s refusal to do so in 2020.