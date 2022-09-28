Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed Georgia’s six-week abortion ban into law in 2019, and after a long back-and-forth in the courts, it went into effect in July. In November, Georgia voters — 55% of whom say they don’t support the ban — will decide whether to reelect him or elect his Democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams.

Abrams and Kemp previously faced off in the governor’s race in 2018, with Abrams losing by about 50,000 votes. She has said that, if elected, she will work with the state legislature to reverse the six-week ban in 2023, and she’s made Kemp and her starkly opposing views on the matter a centerpiece of her campaign.

“In a state where pregnancy is too often fatal, he is proud of denying women the right to make medical decisions for themselves,” Abrams wrote in a statement. “In a state that is already first in maternal mortality, sixth highest in infant mortality, and one of twelve states that refuses to expand Medicaid and provide health care to low-income communities, this ruling cements the failures of this administration and devastates the realities of women."

“I will fight Brian Kemp’s extreme, dangerous, and callous law to give women back our power and the right to decide,” Abrams added.

Those views align with likely voters in the state, according to an ACLU poll. The vast majority of those voters say people have a right to privacy in making decisions related to their bodies, said Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia.

“40% of them said that in November, they will vote for candidates who support abortion access,” Young said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News. “The current Governor is responsible for ending most early abortions in our state. His policies have aggravated the crisis in healthcare for women.”

Even if the ban isn’t popular, Kemp has said he remains committed to it. “Under my leadership, Georgia will remain a state that values life at all stages,” he wrote in a statement in May, adding, “Georgians should rest assured that I will continue to fight for the strongest pro-life law in the country.”

Wisconsin

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe, some abortion providers in Wisconsin shut down, fearing that the state would revert to an 1849 ban that made exceptions only to save the life of the pregnant person. Whether that ban is enforced has hinged on the governor and attorney general.

State Attorney General Josh Kaul has pledged not to enforce it, and Gov. Tony Evers has said he will grant clemency to any doctor who is prosecuted by a district attorney in the state. Both Democrats are now up for reelection, and they’re facing Republicans who support the ban.

“Evers believes politicians shouldn’t be inserting themselves into personal, intimate reproductive healthcare decisions,” his spokesperson Kayla Anderson said.

In June, Evers and Kaul filed a lawsuit challenging the 19th-century ban, which Republicans sought to have dismissed. The outcome has not yet been decided. Evers also called a special legislative session for next month, seeking to change the state’s referendum process, the first step to allowing voters to someday get abortion rights on the ballot and bypass Republican lawmakers.