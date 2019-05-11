Sophie Turner Says Emilia Clarke, Not Her, Is To Blame For THAT Coffee Cup In "Game Of Thrones"

Sansa Stark is NOT taking the fall for this mess.

Sophie Turner, aka Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, wants everyone to know that she was NOT responsible for that coffee cup in last week's episode. The actor stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday to answer a video question from her (new) husband Joe Jonas about the infamous cup. "I watch a lot of Game of Thrones," Jonas said in the video message, "and I was wondering: you're definitely responsible for that coffee cup, right?" ICYMI (You couldn't have possibly missed it because literally the whole damn world was talking about this cup), the cup was spotted by hawk-eyed viewers on the table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) as she and the rest of the Army of the Living celebrated their victory against the Night King and his White Walkers.

The anachronism (google it) was subsequently dragged by the entire world, and even HBO had to issue a statement about it.

The network even digitally erased it from the show online so viewers can't see it anymore. But some online found reason to suspect one cast-member was to blame for the coffee cup: Lady Sansa of Winterfell, who as we all know appears to have it out for old Dany. Just look at this photo!

Fallon showed this photo to Turner on Friday's episode and demanded she explain herself. "Alright, Detective Pikachu," she told him.

"This girl dies," she said of the pint-sized hero, Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), "in episode.... in one of the episodes! "And this is a scene from the episode after she dies!" Turner said of the coffee cup scene. "So why am I holding this coffee cup that's in a different scene?" But Turner wasn't done yet; she accused one of her castmates of being responsible for the whole mess. "We all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything, so I'm going to just go with — I mean, look who it's placed in front of," she said, gesturing towards Clarke.



"Emilia Clarke, she's the culprit!" Turner said. FWIW, Clarke has been playing along with the jokes in recent days. On Thursday, she posted this Insta along with the caption: "Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa....🔥"

While Turner's Tonight Show episode was airing on Friday night, Clarke was sitting court side in Houston for a game between the Rockets and the Warriors. Well, the home team let her have it, putting on on the big screen and presenting her with — what else? — a coffee cup.

