Emilia Clarke Teased That The Penultimate Episode Of "Game Of Thrones'" Is Where Shit REALLY Goes Down

"Find the biggest TV you can," she said. (Warning: spoilers ahead for this season so far.)

After this past Sunday's stunning episode of Game of Thrones and the intense battle between the armies of the dead and living, fans were left reeling.



But according to actor Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, the most shocking episode is still yet to come.



Fair warning: You may not want to continue reading, as this post contains a few spoilers from the eighth and final season of the hit HBO series. Clarke appeared on Wednesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and chatted about an awkward encounter she had with the one and only Beyoncé, but at the very end of the interview she told the host that the last three episodes of Thrones "are gonna be mental." "Episode five is bigger," she said, which stunned the audience members who were probably hanging on to every detail she could disclose.

Kimmel missed what Clarke said initially because he was prepping to end the interview, but the audience's gasps at the small revelation caused him to pause momentarily and ask her what she'd said. Clarke repeated that the fifth episode would be bigger and let out an exaggerated sigh, signaling that the episode is gonna be *Gwen Stefani voice* B-A-N-A-N-A-S. "I mean, four, and five, and six — they're all insane but, like," she said before stopping short of finishing her sentence while Kimmel was repeating the timeline of the upcoming episodes.



The star them seemingly motioned that there was going to be some sort of explosion and said, "Find the biggest TV you can."

Now to anyone who has seen the show, this is pretty big news considering last week's episode was pretty outstanding. The Night King — one of the series' main villains — was killed by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and people were blown away, because the stakes were so high and the outlook was so dire. But now it seems like the show is gonna top itself again. HBO has been pretty secretive about Game of Thrones for the last few seasons, so all we can do is speculate about what Clarke may be referring to. But perhaps Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is going to kill Clarke's character in a gruesome way. Qyburn (Anton Lesser), Cersei's sidekick, did hint in Season 8's first episode that Cersei "has other plans for the Targaryen girl" when Bronn (Jerome Flynn) assumes the former maester is asking him to kill Daenerys.



We know Cersei wants Bronn to kill her brothers, Jaime and Tyrion (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage), but we have no idea how she intends to stay planted on the Iron Throne now that the Night King and his wights have been defeated.

The three remaining episodes will be pretty long. Episode four will clock in at an hour and 18 minutes, while episodes five and six will be an hour and 20 minutes each.



If there's anything we can be sure about, it's that you should never underestimate Cersei.