 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

HBO Responded To That “Game Of Thrones” Scene That Accidentally Showed A Random Coffee Cup

Trending

HBO Responded To That “Game Of Thrones” Scene That Accidentally Showed A Random Coffee Cup

And no, it wasn’t Starbucks.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 6, 2019, at 5:06 p.m. ET

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones
Jenna Guillaume @JennaGuillaume

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JennaGuillaume / Twitter

HBO on Monday addressed the coffee cup that was accidentally caught on film during Sunday's Game of Thrones episode and had fans riled up.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” HBO said in a statement. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.
Game of Thrones @GameOfThrones

News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@GameOfThrones / Twitter

During a celebration after the Battle of Winterfell, in which the Northerners defeated the Night King and his Army of the Dead, Daenerys Targaryen is seen sitting down at a table while Jon Snow and Tormund are drinking and rejoicing about their victory.

While Daenerys is observing the celebrations, she’s holding a drink of her own, but there’s an unlikely object on the table in front of her: a modern-day coffee cup, lid and all.

Fans were critical of the mishap, especially considering Game of Thrones boasted a reported budget of $15 million per episode in its eighth and final season.

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING
zane @zane

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING

Reply Retweet Favorite
@zane / Twitter

Since viewers were well-aware that a to-go coffee cup is not something you’ll find in Westeros, they started to tweet their best jokes as soon as fans caught the mistake.

“Guys it’s not Starbucks, it’s Winterfell’s own coffee chain ‘Dire cup,’” Twitter user @_alexalexalex wrote.

While there were plenty of Starbucks jokes, HBO told BuzzFeed News: No, it was not from the coffee chain.

ADVERTISEMENT