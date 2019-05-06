HBO Responded To That “Game Of Thrones” Scene That Accidentally Showed A Random Coffee Cup

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones @JennaGuillaume / Twitter

HBO on Monday addressed the coffee cup that was accidentally caught on film during Sunday's Game of Thrones episode and had fans riled up. “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” HBO said in a statement. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”



News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. @GameOfThrones / Twitter

During a celebration after the Battle of Winterfell, in which the Northerners defeated the Night King and his Army of the Dead, Daenerys Targaryen is seen sitting down at a table while Jon Snow and Tormund are drinking and rejoicing about their victory. While Daenerys is observing the celebrations, she’s holding a drink of her own, but there’s an unlikely object on the table in front of her: a modern-day coffee cup, lid and all. Fans were critical of the mishap, especially considering Game of Thrones boasted a reported budget of $15 million per episode in its eighth and final season.

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING @zane / Twitter