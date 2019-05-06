HBO Responded To That “Game Of Thrones” Scene That Accidentally Showed A Random Coffee Cup
And no, it wasn’t Starbucks.
HBO on Monday addressed the coffee cup that was accidentally caught on film during Sunday's Game of Thrones episode and had fans riled up.
“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” HBO said in a statement. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”
During a celebration after the Battle of Winterfell, in which the Northerners defeated the Night King and his Army of the Dead, Daenerys Targaryen is seen sitting down at a table while Jon Snow and Tormund are drinking and rejoicing about their victory.
While Daenerys is observing the celebrations, she’s holding a drink of her own, but there’s an unlikely object on the table in front of her: a modern-day coffee cup, lid and all.
Fans were critical of the mishap, especially considering Game of Thrones boasted a reported budget of $15 million per episode in its eighth and final season.
Since viewers were well-aware that a to-go coffee cup is not something you’ll find in Westeros, they started to tweet their best jokes as soon as fans caught the mistake.
“Guys it’s not Starbucks, it’s Winterfell’s own coffee chain ‘Dire cup,’” Twitter user @_alexalexalex wrote.
While there were plenty of Starbucks jokes, HBO told BuzzFeed News: No, it was not from the coffee chain.
