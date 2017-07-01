The Founder Of The Disastrous Fyre Festival Has Been Arrested And Charged With Fraud

Federal prosecutors accused Billy McFarland of promising a "'life-changing' music festival," when instead he delivered "a disaster."

The founder of the disastrous Fyre Festival has been arrested on federal wire fraud charges.



Billy McFarland was arrested Friday in New York, federal prosecutors said, accusing him of promising a "'life-changing' music festival," when instead he delivered "a disaster."

"McFarland allegedly presented fake documents to induce investors to put over a million dollars into his company and the fiasco called the Fyre Festival," the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York said in a statement. "Thanks to the investigative efforts of the FBI, McFarland will now have to answer for his crimes."

McFarland faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted. He was released Saturday on $300,000 bail.

The Fyre Festival was scheduled to take place in April on a private island in the Bahamas. In the lead-up, organizers including rapper Ja Rule relied on celebrities and slickly produced social media posts to depict the event as "two transformative weekends" awash in luxury and leisure.