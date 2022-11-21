LGBTQ People Turned To Club Q For Safe Haven And Community Before The Deadly Colorado Springs Shooting

In most of the memories being shared of Colorado Springs’s gay bar Club Q, the same words are used again and again. It was a safe haven. A safe place. A sanctuary whose reputation stretched far beyond the Rocky Mountains.

“That’s usually the club that most people here in Oklahoma, when they take a trip out there, that’s where they’re recommended to go for a safe space,” Tempest Cartwright told BuzzFeed News. “A lot of people here know Club Q as being that safe haven.”

Cartwright’s best friend was Daniel Davis Aston, a Club Q bartender who was among the five people shot dead when a gunman stormed that sanctuary late Saturday night. The attack has horrified queer people across the country, but it has particularly rattled those for whom Club Q had functioned as one of the few places of rainbow refuge in a conservative corner of Colorado.

“This is a place we love, a place of peace, a place to be ourselves,” Joshua Thurman, a longtime patron who was among those who had to flee the gunfire on Saturday, told the New York Times.

In business for more than two decades, Club Q is a humble venue in a strip mall parking lot, adjacent to a Walgreens and Subway sandwich shop. It hosts late-night dancing, but also karaoke nights, bingo games, trivia competitions, and drag brunches for people of all ages, one of which was scheduled for Sunday to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance. On its Facebook page, one of the last posts before the attack was letting locals know the venue would be open on Thanksgiving for a Friendsgiving Dinner celebration for those with nowhere else to go. A place for people to call home — just like its owners wanted.