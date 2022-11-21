Here’s What We Know About The Victims Of The Shooting At A Gay Club In Colorado Springs

Reeling from the horror of the mass shooting at Club Q on Saturday night, friends and loved ones of the victims are remembering them and the love they brought to the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs.

Daniel Davis Aston, a trans man who bartended at the club, was “the light in every room,” his friend Tempest Cartwright told BuzzFeed News. Aston’s coworker and friend, Derrick Rump, performed in drag at an event at Club Q last month and gushed over the love and support he felt from the community. Kelly Loving, a trans woman who was visiting from Denver, was tough and caring, her loved ones said. Ashley Paugh was married to her high school sweetheart and had an 11-year-old daughter. Raymond Green Vance was celebrating a birthday with a group of friends when the shooting happened.

They were the five people killed when a gunman opened fire in Club Q, the only gay bar in Colorado Springs, a conservative city, on Saturday night. At least 18 others were injured.

The bar was hosting a “Drag Divas” event that night, and had planned an all-ages musical drag brunch and an evening drag show on Sunday to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance. Fueled by hateful rhetoric from Republican lawmakers and conservative public figures, drag shows and safe community spaces for queer and trans people have increasingly come under vicious threats, many of which have manifested as real-life violence.

The shooter was confronted and subdued by two patrons before police arrived, Colorado Springs Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez said Sunday, preventing more deaths and injuries.

“Their actions clearly saved lives,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said.



Moving tributes from family and friends have shed light on who they were and what they meant to their community. Here’s what we know about the victims.