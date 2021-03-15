Beyoncé now has 28 Grammys — the most for any female artist.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Sometimes even Beyoncé is shocked by how impressive Beyoncé is.

After accepting the prize for Best Rap Song with Megan Thee Stallion for "Savage" at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, Queen B was interrupted by host Trevor Noah, who shared an important piece of music history. "We want everybody to know that right now Grammys' history has been made," Noah said, "because with that award Beyoncé has just tied the all-time record for most Grammy wins ever by a female artist and by any singer, male or female." The win meant Beyoncé had earned 27 Grammy awards, tying with country singer Alison Krauss. Judging by her reaction, it's safe to say that Beyoncé was not ready for the historic moment.

Recording Academy / CBS

👏 @Beyonce is now tied for an all-time record for the MOST #GRAMMYS at 27 trophies! 👏 Twitter: @CBSThisMorning

But then, roughly half an hour later, Beyoncé broke the record, winning the Grammy for Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade." That meant she now has the most Grammys for any female artist (Producer Quincy Jones, while not a performer, also has 28 wins).