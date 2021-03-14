Blue Ivy Just Won Her First Grammy Award At The Age Of 9

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter at the premiere of Disney's The Lion King in July 2019.

Blue Ivy Carter won her first Grammy at the age of 9 on Sunday, becoming the second-youngest person to win the music award.

Blue Ivy — along with her mom, Beyoncé, and Wizkid — won Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl" during the Grammys pre-telecast ceremony Sunday afternoon.

This was Beyoncé's 25th Grammy win, bringing her closer to the all-time record for a woman (which is held by Alison Krauss with 27 wins), the Associated Press reported. Beyoncé has been nominated for nine awards at the 2021 Grammys, which are taking place Sunday night in Los Angeles.