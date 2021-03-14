 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Blue Ivy Just Won Her First Grammy Award At The Age Of 9

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Blue Ivy Just Won Her First Grammy Award At The Age Of 9

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter was among the winners for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl," becoming the second-youngest person to win a Grammy ever.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Picture of Tasneem Nashrulla Tasneem Nashrulla BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 14, 2021, at 4:58 p.m. ET

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter at the premiere of Disney's The Lion King in July 2019.

Blue Ivy Carter won her first Grammy at the age of 9 on Sunday, becoming the second-youngest person to win the music award.

Blue Ivy — along with her mom, Beyoncé, and Wizkid — won Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl" during the Grammys pre-telecast ceremony Sunday afternoon.

This was Beyoncé's 25th Grammy win, bringing her closer to the all-time record for a woman (which is held by Alison Krauss with 27 wins), the Associated Press reported. Beyoncé has been nominated for nine awards at the 2021 Grammys, which are taking place Sunday night in Los Angeles.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The song "Brown Skin Girl" is from Beyoncé's album The Lion King: The Gift, and Blue Ivy sang the opening and closing lines — earning her an official credit.

"When I see fathers singing 'Brown Skin Girl' to their daughters, to know that my daughter can have the same opportunities and feel confident and feel like she doesn’t have to take her braids down, she can comb her Afro out, she can glisten in her brown skin. That's why I make music," Beyoncé said in an ABC special on the making of the album.


Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT