Blue Ivy Just Won Her First Grammy Award At The Age Of 9
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter was among the winners for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl," becoming the second-youngest person to win a Grammy ever.
Blue Ivy Carter won her first Grammy at the age of 9 on Sunday, becoming the second-youngest person to win the music award.
Blue Ivy — along with her mom, Beyoncé, and Wizkid — won Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl" during the Grammys pre-telecast ceremony Sunday afternoon.
This was Beyoncé's 25th Grammy win, bringing her closer to the all-time record for a woman (which is held by Alison Krauss with 27 wins), the Associated Press reported. Beyoncé has been nominated for nine awards at the 2021 Grammys, which are taking place Sunday night in Los Angeles.
The song "Brown Skin Girl" is from Beyoncé's album The Lion King: The Gift, and Blue Ivy sang the opening and closing lines — earning her an official credit.
"When I see fathers singing 'Brown Skin Girl' to their daughters, to know that my daughter can have the same opportunities and feel confident and feel like she doesn’t have to take her braids down, she can comb her Afro out, she can glisten in her brown skin. That's why I make music," Beyoncé said in an ABC special on the making of the album.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.