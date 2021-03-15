 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are The Winners At The 2021 Grammy Awards

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here Are The Winners At The 2021 Grammy Awards

The Grammys are being handed out Sunday night at a COVID-safe ceremony in Los Angeles. This list of winners is being updated live.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 14, 2021, at 8:32 p.m. ET

Best New Artist

Recoding Academy / CBS

Winner: Megan Thee Stallion

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT