Here Are The Winners At The 2021 Grammy Awards
The Grammys are being handed out Sunday night at a COVID-safe ceremony in Los Angeles. This list of winners is being updated live.
Best New Artist
Winner: Megan Thee Stallion
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
