The "Avengers 4" Trailer Is Finally Here And OMGGGG Asdfghjkl

Marvel dropped the trailer for the new Avengers film on Friday and unveiled the film's title: Avengers: Endgame.

The trailer shows those left behind after that devastating battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, as they struggle to come to terms with the loss of their friends.

"Thanos did exactly what he said he was going to do," says Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). "He wiped out 50% of all living creatures."

"We lost — all of us," says a forlorn Captain America (Chris Evans). "We lost friends, we lost family, we lost a part of ourselves."

"This is the fight of our lives," he says.

Meanwhile, Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is floating around in space, out of food, low on oxygen, and looking very screwed indeed.