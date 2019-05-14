Ariana Grande Is Being Sued For Posting Paparazzi Photos Of Herself To Instagram

A paparazzi photographer filed a lawsuit against Ariana Grande Monday, alleging the singer violated copyright law by posting photos he took of her to her Instagram account.

Robert Barbera, a New York–based photographer, photographed Grande last year as she exited a building carrying a bag that read "Sweetener."

Two of the photos were then shared on Grande's official Instagram account Aug. 17, the day Grande released her album Sweetener. "Happy sweetener day," she wrote in the caption.

The Instagram post, which remains up on Grande's page, has received more than 3,390,000 likes. A screenshot of the photo was also filed as evidence in court: