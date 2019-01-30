Gigi Hadid Is Being Sued By A Photo Agency For Posting A Copyrighted Image Of Herself To Instagram

A New York City–based photo agency is suing supermodel Jelena Noura “Gigi” Hadid for copyright infringement in a new lawsuit filed Monday.

Xclusive-Lee alleged the model used one of its photographs and posted it to her Instagram, where the star has more than 44 million followers.

The image in question, which has since been deleted, showed Hadid looking straight to camera wearing a denim outfit and silver-looking heels.

According to the suit, “Hadid had first-hand knowledge that copying and posting

photographs, of herself or other subject matters, to her Instagram or other social media accounts that she did not properly license or otherwise receive permission from the copyright holder constituted copyright infringement.”

The agency said that as of Monday’s filing, they’d found at least 50 examples on Hadid’s Instagram of uncredited photos of the model at various press events, including runway photos.

“Most if not all of these photographs were posted by Hadid without license or permission from the copyright holder,” the agency said.