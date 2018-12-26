Celebrities Are Being Sued For Posting Paparazzi Photos Of Themselves On Social Media

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, 50 Cent, Jessica Simpson, and Khloé Kardashian are learning the hard way that they don’t actually own all photos of themselves.

More and more celebrities are finding out that being in a photo doesn't necessarily mean they have the right to post it on social media. Photo agencies have started aggressively pursuing legal action against celebrities who use paparazzi images without permission, adding to the friction that already exists between stars and the relentless photographers who pursue them.

Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, 50 Cent, Jessica Simpson, and Khloé Kardashian have all been sued after pulling photos of themselves off the internet and posting them on their social media, taking the bite out of the licensing fees the paparazzi and other agencies depend on for income.

Kardashian was sued in 2017 for copyright infringement after using a photographer's picture of her going to dinner at a Miami restaurant without permission. Khloé later admitted that she saw the photo on a fan website and reposted to her widely followed Instagram. The two parties eventually reached an undisclosed settlement. Simpson was sued in January after she posted a photo of herself leaving the Bowery Hotel in New York. The photographer said he had only licensed the photo for limited use to the Daily Mail when Simpson posted it on her Instagram account, which has 4 million followers. Someone on her team then tweeted it out to her 7 million Twitter followers. J.Lo was sued last week after posting a photo of herself in a striped blouse and high-waisted pants that was taken by professional photographer Michael Stewart. The Instagram story added the caption, “Today was a good day.” It may seem counterintuitive that one's own image can be out of bounds, but legal experts said copyright law clearly favors the photographer. “The photographer owns the copyright to the photograph; it doesn’t matter who is in it,” said entertainment lawyer Bryan Sullivan. “The subject of the photo doesn’t have any rights to the picture as long as it was taken in a public place.” Sullivan said the penalties for willful infringement are steep — $150,000 for each violation. Photographers can also sue for loss of profit and legal fees. Sullivan said that while celebrities might be able to make the case that the photographer is profiting off their likeness, most simply decide to take the easier route and settle.

