Actor Anne Heche Has Died At 53 A Week After Crashing Her Car In Los Angeles

Anne Heche, the actor who achieved popular success in the 1990s with films like Volcano and Six Days, Seven Nights, and who became global tabloid fodder through her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, has been declared dead. She was 53.

Although Heche is brain dead, her heart is still beating due to a life support machine expected to run for at least another day as medical workers determine whether she is a match for organ donation.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," her family and friends said in the statement. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Heche died at a Los Angeles hospital where she had been in a coma after she drove her car into a home in a fiery crash on Aug. 5. Her representatives had said that Heche was not expected to survive and that they were preparing to take her off life support after she suffered severe burns and a severe anoxic brain injury whereby all oxygen is cut off from the brain.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” a representative for the Heche family earlier told media. “More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Heche's ex-partner James Tupper also paid tribute to her in a Friday Instagram post. "Love you forever 💔," he wrote.

DeGeneres also expressed her heartbreak, writing on Instagram, "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family, and friends all of my love."

Los Angeles police had been investigating the crash, which occurred moments after Heche was filmed speeding down a residential street and driving erratically, as a felony DUI. Police said preliminary blood tests showed she had drugs in her system.