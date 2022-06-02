Here's A List Of All The Celebs Who Liked Johnny Depp's Instagram Statement
And all the ones who liked Amber Heard's post.
Here's a list of all the celebrities who liked Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Instagram statements posted shortly after a civil jury in Virginia found that Heard had libeled him when she wrote an op-ed about being a victim of domestic abuse.
Heard was ordered to pay Depp $15 million in damages — although state rules will limit it to $10.35 million — and Depp was ordered to pay Heard $2 million for her claim of defamation against his lawyer.
Currently, Depp's Instagram statement has over 16 million likes, and the post does not have comments limited. Heard's post — which has over 300,000 likes — has comments limited, and none of the verified users she follows have liked it.
Celebs who liked Johnny Depp's post
Ryan Adams (commented “❤️🙌🔥”)
Patti Smith
Michelle Branch
Ashley Benson (commented “🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️”)
Bella Hadid
Gemma Chan
Halle Bailey
Naomi Campbell (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)
Emma Roberts
Rita Ora
Chase Stokes
Ian Somerhalder
Kelsea Ballerini
Cazzie David
Zoe Saldaña
Jason Momoa
Kelly Osbourne
Vanessa Hudgens
Hailey Bieber
Jennifer Aniston
Chase Hudson
Tony Lopez
Suni Lee
Henry Golding
Lucy Hale
Zoey Deutch
Joey King
Amber Fillerup Clark
Dominic Fike
LaKeith Stanfield
Taika Waititi
Riley Keough
Maren Morris
Amanda Knox
Kali Uchis
Katharine McPhee Foster
Cody Simpson
Molly Shannon
Paris Hilton
Christa Allen
Harry Jowsey (commented “👏”)
Malú Trevejo (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)
Khaby Lame (commented “❤️❤️❤️”)
Zedd (commented “♥️♥️♥️”)
Aubrey O’Day (commented “❤️”)
Jenni “JWoww” Farley (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)
Daniel Ricciardo
Juliette Lewis
Jason Priestley
Natalie Imbruglia
Vanessa Morgan
Norman Reedus
Gabby Douglas
Cat Power
Olivia Jade Giannulli
KJ Apa
Celebs who liked Amber Heard’s post
Selma Blair
Jason Momoa
Sarah Steele
This post will be updated.