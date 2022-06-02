Here's A List Of All The Celebs Who Liked Johnny Depp's Instagram Statement

And all the ones who liked Amber Heard's post.

Evelyn Hockstein / POOL/AFP via Getty Images, Consolidated News Pictures / Getty Images

Here's a list of all the celebrities who liked Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Instagram statements posted shortly after a civil jury in Virginia found that Heard had libeled him when she wrote an op-ed about being a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard was ordered to pay Depp $15 million in damages — although state rules will limit it to $10.35 million — and Depp was ordered to pay Heard $2 million for her claim of defamation against his lawyer.

Currently, Depp's Instagram statement has over 16 million likes, and the post does not have comments limited. Heard's post — which has over 300,000 likes — has comments limited, and none of the verified users she follows have liked it.

Celebs who liked Johnny Depp's post

Ryan Adams (commented “❤️🙌🔥”)

Patti Smith

Michelle Branch

Ashley Benson (commented “🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️”)

Bella Hadid

Gemma Chan

Halle Bailey

Naomi Campbell (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)

Emma Roberts

Rita Ora

Chase Stokes

Ian Somerhalder

Kelsea Ballerini

Cazzie David

Zoe Saldaña

Jason Momoa

Kelly Osbourne

Vanessa Hudgens

Hailey Bieber

Jennifer Aniston

Chase Hudson

Tony Lopez

Suni Lee

Henry Golding

Lucy Hale

Zoey Deutch

Joey King

Amber Fillerup Clark

Dominic Fike

LaKeith Stanfield

Taika Waititi

Riley Keough

Maren Morris

Amanda Knox

Kali Uchis

Katharine McPhee Foster

Cody Simpson

Molly Shannon

Paris Hilton

Christa Allen

Harry Jowsey (commented “👏”)

Malú Trevejo (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)

Khaby Lame (commented “❤️❤️❤️”)

Zedd (commented “♥️♥️♥️”)

Aubrey O’Day (commented “❤️”)

Jenni “JWoww” Farley (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)

Daniel Ricciardo

Juliette Lewis

Jason Priestley

Natalie Imbruglia

Vanessa Morgan

Norman Reedus

Gabby Douglas

Cat Power

Olivia Jade Giannulli

KJ Apa

Celebs who liked Amber Heard’s post

Selma Blair

Jason Momoa

Sarah Steele

This post will be updated.