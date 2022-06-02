Here's A List Of All The Celebs Who Liked Johnny Depp's Instagram Statement

Here's a list of all the celebrities who liked Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Instagram statements posted shortly after a civil jury in Virginia found that Heard had libeled him when she wrote an op-ed about being a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard was ordered to pay Depp $15 million in damages — although state rules will limit it to $10.35 million — and Depp was ordered to pay Heard $2 million for her claim of defamation against his lawyer.

Currently, Depp's Instagram statement has over 16 million likes, and the post does not have comments limited. Heard's post — which has over 300,000 likes — has comments limited, and none of the verified users she follows have liked it.

